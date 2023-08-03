Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Pakistan preview, schedule and squads

After a ruckus of decisions and rush in the clearances, Pakistan finally got a green signal to come to India to play in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, which is to be held in Chennai. The team arrived in India via the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar via Lahore and has reached Chennai via Bengaluru and is all set to play in the league.

Pakistan have had a solid tournament record and they are on the top of the winner standings after winning three titles, joint-most with India. Overall, they possess a strong roster and are expected to have a deep run in the tournament. They will begin their campaign on August 3 against Malaysia and will play the big game against India on August 9.

Green shirts, as they are called, were training hard in the camp before coming to India and will be charged up to give it their all for their fourth trophy.

Umar Bhutta will continue to lead the national men’s hockey team while Abdul Waheed Ashraf will serve as his deputy in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Where did Pakistan finish in the previous editions of the Asian Champions Trophy?

2011 – 2nd

2012 – 1st

2013 – 1st

2016 – 2nd

2018 – 1st

2021 – 4th

Pakistan’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 schedule

Every team will play each of their opponents in the group stage games. Below is Pakistan’s schedule for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

August 3: Pakistan vs Malaysia

August 4: Pakistan vs Korea

August 6: Pakistan vs Japan

August 7: Pakistan vs China

August 9: Pakistan vs India

Pakistan’s squad for the Asian Champions Trophy

Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan

Defenders: Mohammad Abdullah, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz,

Midfielders: Arshad Liaquat, Ehtisham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Imad, Zakaria Hayat, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqub

Forwards: Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Roman

Stand-by players: Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

3 Pakistan Players to watch out for in this Asian Champions Trophy

#1 Muhammad Umar Bhutta

Bhutta, captain of the team, has been one of the finest players to grace the hockey field for Pakistan. He has played and won various tournaments, including a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Champions trophy game in Muscat. He is a forward player and one of the top goal-scorers.

#2 Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf

The vice-captain of the green-shirts, Abdul Waheed has played in India much more than his teammates. He is a clean striker and sets up the ball cleanly in the full course of the game.

#3 Liaqat Arshad

Arshad, a talented youngster was impressive in the FIH Hockey Lausanne 2022, where he scored six goals for the team in the four games he played. He is just 21 years old and has just played Men’s Junior Asia Cup, where he scored a solitary goal.

Arshad is relatively new to the senior setup and can infuse his energy and skills, thereby helping the team’s growth.