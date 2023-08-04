Asian Champions Trophy 2023: South Korea vs Pakistan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

South Korea and Pakistan will meet in the fourth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai. Both teams had a contrasting start to their campaign on day 1.

South Korea had a winning start to the competition after defeating Japan 2-1 in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy. After conceding an early goal, Korea bounced back to score twice and edged past last year's runners-up. Cho Park and Jung Hu Kim were the goal-scorers for South Korea in the opening match.

Pakistan had a shocking start to the tournament after losing to Malaysia 1-3 in their opening match. The three-time champions struggled to convert their chances to goals and ended up conceding two goals in the dying minutes of the first half. Abdul Rahman was the lone goal-scorer for the Pakistan team against Malaysia.

South Korea vs Pakistan Match Details

Match Details: South Korea vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 4, 2023, 04:00 pm IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

South Korea vs Pakistan Head to Head

South Korea and Pakistan will meet for the first time since the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy. South Korea defeated Pakistan by 6-5 in the semifinal of the tournament.

Pakistan and South Korea have met nine times since 2011. Pakistan has won five out the nine times and their last win came in the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy. South Korea has defeated Pakistan twice, once in their previous encounter, and the other in the 2013 World League. Two of their encounters have ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 9

South Korea: 2

Pakistan: 5

Draw: 2

(Since 2011)

South Korea vs Pakistan Squads

Pakistan

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Abdul Rahman, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Akmal Hussain, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Muhammad Abdullah, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Aqeel Ahmed, Zakaria Hayat, Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Afraz, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan.

South Korea

Namyong Lee, Jaehan Kim, Jaehyeon Kim, HyeongJin Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Park Cheoleon, Jihun Yang, HyeonHong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Kim Kyubeom, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Hyeseung Lee, J Lee, Dain Son, J Kim, Junwoo Jeong, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Woocheon Ji, Daehyun Kim, Hyun Jigwang, Junghoo Kim, S Lee

South Korea vs Pakistan Probable XI

South Korea

Namyong Lee, Jaehyeon Kim, HyeongJin Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Park Cheoleon, Jihun Yang, HyeonHong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Dain Son, J Kim, Junwoo Jeong

Pakistan

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Abdul Rahman, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Akmal Hussain, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Zakaria Hayat, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Abdul Hanan Shahid.

South Korea vs Pakistan Prediction

Pakistan will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after a shocking defeat in the opening match against Malaysia. However, it wouldn't be easy for them against the defending champions South Korea, who had a contrasting start to their campaign.

South Korea will begin this game as favorites against the three-time champions. Pakistan will depend on experienced players like Muhammad Bhatta and Abdul Rana to get their campaign back in order.

Match Prediction: South Korea is expected to win this match against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy

South Korea vs Pakistan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode