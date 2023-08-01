Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When & where to watch Indian Hockey Team's matches?

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey is back, and Chennai is all set to host the exciting tournament. The Indian team has an excellent record in the Asian Champions Trophy, and as a host, they are the absolute favorites to win the trophy.

Since the beginning of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2011, only three teams have featured in all the editions. India, Pakistan and Japan are the three teams. Japan were the runner-up in the last edition, while Pakistan and India won the Championships thrice. In the last edition, India finished in the third spot after defeating Pakistan in the 3rd/4th place match.

Pakistan has equally dominated the Championships and has either finished first or second in five out of the last six events. They will be raring to go once again.

All eyes will be on Malaysia as well. The team has finished in the third spot in every single competition so far. However, the team had to withdraw in the last edition to everyone's disappointment. Malaysia will be back this time and will look to finish better.

While India will begin this championship as the favorites, they will have tough competition from Pakistan and Malaysia. Meanwhile, the South Korean team, who are the defending champions, will look forward to making it two in a row at the Champions Trophy.

India's Schedule for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy will begin on August 3. On the first day, there will be three matches, starting with the contest between South Korea and Japan.

India will kick things off against China in the final match of the first day. Also, India and Pakistan will lock horns on August 9, 2023. The match will be the final round-robin game of the tournament.

The team finishing in the top four will play in the semi-final, while there will be a match to decide the fifth/sixth place on August 11. The final of the Asian Champions Trophy will take place on August 11 2023, after the third/fourth place contest.

August 3rd, 8:30 PM: India vs China August 4th, 8:30 PM: India vs Japan August 6th, 8:30 PM: India vs Malaysia August 9th, 8:30 PM: India vs Pakistan

Depending on league results:

August 11th, 3:30 PM: 5th/6th place August 11th, 6:00 PM: Semi-final 1 August 11th, 8:30 PM: Semi-final 2

Depending on results:

August 12th, 6 PM: 3rd place playoff August 12th, 8:30 PM: Final

Where to watch the Indian Hockey Team's matches?

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy will have live streaming on Fancode and telecast on Star Sports. Viewers outside India can enjoy the matches through live-streaming on Watch Hockey.