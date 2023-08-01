Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Your guide to Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai

The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is all set to host the upcoming edition of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 from August 3.

The stadium, named after Indian politician and philanthropist M Radhakrishna Pillai, was built in 1995. It served as the host of the 1996 men's champions trophy and several state hockey tournaments in the recent past.

Notably, all the division matches in Chennai take place at this venue. In 2005, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu renovated the venue and re-laid the synthetic hockey turf and improved the floodlights to international quality. Also, this is the first international tournament in India since 2007.

What is the capacity of Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium?

The famous Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium has a seating capacity of 8,670. For the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian matches are expected to be sold out. Apart from the hockey area, the stadium also has four tennis clay courts, three volleyball courts, four badminton mud courts and a fitness centre.

How to buy tickets for Asian Champions Trophy?

The tickets for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy are available online at Ticketgenie. The tickets range from INR 300 to INR 500, based on your seating arrangement and are available on the website. Notably, one ticket is enough for all three matches happening on that particular day. Tickets for all the matches, including the final, are available now.

How to get to Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium?

Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium is situated in Egmore and is easily accessible to the public. The nearest railway station to the stadium is Chennai Egmore Railway Station, which is nearly 13 minutes away.

There are multiple bus stations near Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. The nearest bus stations are Commissioner's Office (3 Minutes), Egmore High Court (5 minutes) Maternity Hospital (7 minutes).

The stadium is accessible through Chennai Metro as well. One must get down in the Egmore Metro station. The stadium is 1.6 km from the metro station.

Alternatively, one can reach the destination with their vehicle. The parking place is available in the stadium and can accommodate 1000s of fans with ease. In case, if there is a difficulty in parking, one can also opt to park their vehicle at the metro station or the railway station nearby.