Asian Games 2018: Probable Medals for India today, 31st August 2018

Vikas Krishan Yadav will be a top contender for a podium finish in Boxing

The Indian contingent at the 2018 Asian Games being held in the two cities of Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia had a fruitful outing on the twelfth day of the multi-sporting extravaganza. The Indian athletes added five medals to the total tally taking it to 59 (13 Gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 25 bronze medals) as India lie eight on the overall medals tally at the 2018 Asian Games.

The five medals for India on Day 12 all came from the track and field events, which have been the major source of glory for India at the Asiad so far. Out of the five medals, there were two gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals.

Jinson Johnson won a gold medal in the Men's 1500 metres race as he ran a patient and composed run to win with a timing of 3:44.72 as fellow Indian runner Manjit Singh finished fourth and missed a podium finish. This medal was the second for Johnson in Indonesia as he had won the silver medal in the Men's 800 metres race a couple of days ago.

Indian women were on song as well grabbing the gold medal in the Women's 4x400 metres relay as the quartet of Hima Das, M Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and V Vismaya were victorious with a time of 3:28:72 beating Bahrain and Vietnam in the final.

The Men's 4x400 metres were also successful when they won the silver medal finishing behind the team from Qatar. The team comprised of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Dharun Ayyasamy, Rajiv Arokia and Muhammad Kunhu Puthanpurakkal as they clocked a time of 3:01:85.

The first bronze medal for India on the day was won by veteran discus thrower Seema Punia who finished with a throw of 62.26 metres but fell short of opponents Chen Yang and Bin Feng in her quest to defender her gold medal from the 2014 Incheon Games.

The other bronze medal was won by middle distance runner Chitra Unnikrishnan Palakeezh who finished behind the runners from Bahrain in the third spot with a time of 4:12:56 to clinch her maiden Asian Games medal.

The only disappointment for India was the shoot-out loss of the Indian men's hockey team against Malaysia in the semifinals after the score had ended 2-2 at full time.

The Day 13 action of the Asian Games will see more Indian athletes compete for medals with sports like boxing, squash, sailing, bridge, and hockey having final rounds. We take a look at some of the athletes who will have a good shot at finishing on the podium and bring glory to the nation in Indonesia.

Amit Panghal - Men's Light Fly (49kg) - Boxing

Amit Panghal will be in action in the semifinals of the Men's Light Fly (49kg) category against Philippines' Carlo Paalam and has already been assured of a bronze medal. Panghal will be hoping to make his mark by winning and going through to the gold medal match.

He has won his two bouts in the knockout rounds with authority over opponents from Mongolia and North Korea. If he continues the form into the semifinal against Carlo Paalam, he can improve the bronze medal to a silver and potentially, a gold as well.

Vikas Krishan Yadav - Men's Middleweight (75kg) - Boxing

Vikas Krishan Yadav will be up against Kazakhstan's Amankul Abilkhan in the semifinals of the Men's Middleweight (75kg) category in the semifinals. He also is assured of a bronze medal finish but will be hoping to add another Asian Games gold medal to his kitty after his gold at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. He is also the current Commonwealth Games middleweight champion and is a top contender to potentially bring home the gold medal for India.

Indian Women's Hockey Team - Hockey Final

The Indian women's hockey team will be facing the team from Japan in the gold medal for the chance to win a historic gold in the sport. The last occasion when India had won the hockey gold medal in the women's competition was at the 1982 New Delhi Games. Since then, the women have won three bronze medals and one silver but have failed to win the gold and have an opportunity today to achieve this feat.

The women have been dominant in the tournament from the group stage when they won all their four matches to enter the final four with authority scoring big-margin wins over some of their opponents. They faced a stiff challenge from the Chinese team in the semifinal but were able to progress to the final after a late goal from Gurjit Kaur.

They will hope to put the disappointment faced by the Men's team yesterday after their defeat in the semifinals against South Korea in the shoot-out and come out with the gold medal.

