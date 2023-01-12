AUS vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 13th, 2023

Australia will square off against France in the second match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 13.
Both the teams are placed in Pool A along with Argentina and South Africa. Australia have a strong squad for the World Cup and will start the tournament as firm favorites. They settled for the bronze medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties against the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
France, too, had a decent World Cup campaign in 2018. They lost 3-0 against the Australian team in the quarterfinals.
France have a tough task ahead as they face the Aussies once again in their opening game of the tournament. They need to play really well if they wish to take down a strong Australian team in this game.
Match Details
Match: Australia vs France
Date & Time: January 13, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Squads to choose from
Australia
Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter
France
Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud
Probable Playing XI
Australia
Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Aran Zalewski, Daniel Beale, Flynn Ogilvie, Tim Brand, Tom Wickham, Blake Govers
France
Arthur Thieffry, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Matteo Desgouillons, Noe Jouin, Charles Masson, Eliot Curty, Gaspard Xavier, Pieter van Straaten, Etienne Tynevez
AUS vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Victor Charlet, Matt Dawson, Brieuc Delemazure, Aran Zalewski, Noe Jouin, Flynn Ogilvie, Gaspard Xavier, Tom Wickham, Tim Brand
Captain: Victor Charlet, Vice-Captain: Matt Dawson
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Victor Charlet, Matt Dawson, Brieuc Delemazure, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Noe Jouin, Flynn Ogilvie, Gaspard Xavier, Tom Wickham
Captain: Matt Dawson, Vice-Captain: Jeremy Hayward