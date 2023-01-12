AUS vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 13th, 2023

Australia will square off against France in the second match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 13.

Both the teams are placed in Pool A along with Argentina and South Africa. Australia have a strong squad for the World Cup and will start the tournament as firm favorites. They settled for the bronze medal at the 2018 Hockey World Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties against the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

France, too, had a decent World Cup campaign in 2018. They lost 3-0 against the Australian team in the quarterfinals.

France have a tough task ahead as they face the Aussies once again in their opening game of the tournament. They need to play really well if they wish to take down a strong Australian team in this game.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs France

Date & Time: January 13, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Australia

Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter

France

Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud

Probable Playing XI

Australia

Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Aran Zalewski, Daniel Beale, Flynn Ogilvie, Tim Brand, Tom Wickham, Blake Govers

France

Arthur Thieffry, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Matteo Desgouillons, Noe Jouin, Charles Masson, Eliot Curty, Gaspard Xavier, Pieter van Straaten, Etienne Tynevez

AUS vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Victor Charlet, Matt Dawson, Brieuc Delemazure, Aran Zalewski, Noe Jouin, Flynn Ogilvie, Gaspard Xavier, Tom Wickham, Tim Brand

Captain: Victor Charlet, Vice-Captain: Matt Dawson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Victor Charlet, Matt Dawson, Brieuc Delemazure, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Noe Jouin, Flynn Ogilvie, Gaspard Xavier, Tom Wickham

Captain: Matt Dawson, Vice-Captain: Jeremy Hayward

