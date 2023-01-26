AUS vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 27th, 2023

Australia (AUS) will take on Germany (GER) in the first semi-final match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 27.
The Aussies are on an unbeaten run at the moment as they haven’t lost a single game till now. They beat the Spanish team 4-3 in the quarterfinals to make their second consecutive semi-final appearance at the Hockey World Cup.
Germany, on the other hand, had to fight hard in their quarterfinal match against the English team. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after the full-time whistle. The Germans then held their nerves in the penalty shoot-out to win the game 4-3.
Both teams will need to step up their game as they gear up to face each other in an all-important semi-final of the Hockey World Cup 2023.
Match Details
Match: Australia vs Germany
Date & Time: January 27, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Squads to choose from
Australia
Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter
Germany
Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg
Probable Playing XI
Australia
Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Nathan Ephraums, Tom Wickham, Tim Howard, Jake Whetton, Tom Craig
Germany
Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Teo Hinrichs, Christopher Ruhr, Martin Zwicker, Moritz Trompertz, Tom Grambusch, Justus Weigand
AUS vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Gonzalo Peillat, Teo Hinrichs, Tom Grambusch, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Flynn Ogilvie, Tom Craig, Tim Brand, Blake Govers
Captain: Jeremy Hayward, Vice-Captain: Niklas Wellen
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Flynn Ogilvie, Tom Craig, Aran Zalewski, Blake Govers, Christopher Ruhr
Captain: Mats Grambusch, Vice-Captain: Tom Craig