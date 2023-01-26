AUS vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 27th, 2023

Australia (AUS) will take on Germany (GER) in the first semi-final match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 27.

The Aussies are on an unbeaten run at the moment as they haven’t lost a single game till now. They beat the Spanish team 4-3 in the quarterfinals to make their second consecutive semi-final appearance at the Hockey World Cup.

Germany, on the other hand, had to fight hard in their quarterfinal match against the English team. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after the full-time whistle. The Germans then held their nerves in the penalty shoot-out to win the game 4-3.

Both teams will need to step up their game as they gear up to face each other in an all-important semi-final of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs Germany

Date & Time: January 27, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Australia

Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg

Probable Playing XI

Australia

Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Nathan Ephraums, Tom Wickham, Tim Howard, Jake Whetton, Tom Craig

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Teo Hinrichs, Christopher Ruhr, Martin Zwicker, Moritz Trompertz, Tom Grambusch, Justus Weigand

AUS vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Gonzalo Peillat, Teo Hinrichs, Tom Grambusch, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Flynn Ogilvie, Tom Craig, Tim Brand, Blake Govers

Captain: Jeremy Hayward, Vice-Captain: Niklas Wellen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Flynn Ogilvie, Tom Craig, Aran Zalewski, Blake Govers, Christopher Ruhr

Captain: Mats Grambusch, Vice-Captain: Tom Craig

