AUS vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 29th, 2023

Australia will be up against the Netherlands in the third-place playoff match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 29.

After a successful campaign, the Australian team crashed out of the World Cup as they lost to Germany 4-3 in a nail-biting thriller. The Aussies had a great start to the game as they were ahead by 2-0 after the halfway mark. However, they lost the plot in the second half and were knocked out of the tournament just one step away from the final.

The Netherlands also had a disappointing end to their campaign as they lost 3-2 against defending champions Belgium in the penalty shoot-out. The two finalists of the 2018 World Cup gave it their all as the match ended in a 2-2 draw after full-time.

The Dutch team failed to make it count in the subsequent penalty shoot-out and were knocked out of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs Netherlands

Date & Time: January 29, 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Australia

Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter.

Netherlands

Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman, Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder.

Probable Playing XI

Australia

Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Nathan Ephraums, Tom Wickham, Tim Howard, Jake Whetton, Tom Craig.

Netherlands

Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Lars Balk, Thierry Brinkman, Justen Blok, Thijs van Dam, Jorrit Croon, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Steijn van Heijningen.

AUS vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Matt Dawson, Koen Bijen, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Thierry Brinkman, Blake Govers.

Captain: Jeremy Hayward, Vice-Captain: Jip Janssen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Jip Janssen, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Aran Zalewski, Thierry Brinkman, Blake Govers, Thijs van Dam.

Captain: Thierry Brinkman, Vice-Captain: Blake Govers

