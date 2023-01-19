AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 20th, 2023

Australia will lock horns with South Africa in the 21st Match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 20.

The Australian team could only manage a 3-3 draw against a determined Argentina side in their previous game. However, they still sit on top of the Pool A points table with four points and a goal difference of +8.

Meanwhile, South Africa are yet to register their first victory of the tournament as they lost 2-1 against France in their previous game. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the Pool A points table with a goal difference of -2.

The Aussies have already secured a place in the cross-over round of the competition and will be eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the South African team needs a miracle from here to make it to the knockout round of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs South Africa

Date & Time: January 20, 2023, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Australia

Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter.

South Africa

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayaan Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Samkelo Mvimbi, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok.

Probable Playing XI

Australia

Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Tim Brand, Tom Wickham, Tim Howard, Jake Whetton, Tom Craig.

South Africa

Gowan Jones, Connor Beauchamp, Jethro Eustice, Samkelo Nvimbi, Mustapha Cassiem, Dayaan Cassiem, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Guy Morgan, Nqobile Ntuli, Nicholas Spooner.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gowan Jones, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Tim Howard, Connor Beauchamp, Flynn Ogilvie, Tom Craig, Nicholas Spooner, Tim Brand, Aran Zalewski, Mustapha Cassiem.

Captain: Jeremy Hayward, Vice-Captain: Tom Craig

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowan Jones, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Tim Howard, Connor Beauchamp, Flynn Ogilvie, Tom Craig, Nicholas Spooner, Tim Brand, Daniel Beale, Dayaan Cassiem.

Captain: Flynn Ogilvie, Vice-Captain: Matt Dawson

Poll : 0 votes