AUS vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 24th, 2023

Australia (AUS) will lock horns with Spain (SPA) in the first quarterfinal match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 24.

Australia are in red-hot form at the moment as they finished the group stage without losing a single game, including a 3-3 draw against Argentina. They finished at the top of the Pool A points table with seven points and a goal difference of +15.

Meanwhile, Spain played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Malaysian team in the crossover round. They secured a quarterfinals spot after winning the penalty shoot-out 4-3.

Both teams will be looking to play at their best as a semi-final spot is up for grabs, while the losing team will be knocked out of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs Spain

Date & Time: January 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Australia

Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden, Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter

Spain

Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

Probable Playing XI

Australia

Andrew Charter, Jeremy Hayward, Matt Dawson, Jake Harvie, Aran Zalewski, Flynn Ogilvie, Nathan Ephraums, Tom Wickham, Tim Howard, Jake Whetton, Tom Craig

Spain

Adrian Rafi, Marc Miralles, Xavier Gispert, Alejandro Alonso, Álvaro Iglesias, Pere Amat, Pepe Cunill, Joaquin Menini, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Jordi Bonastre

AUS vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Rafi, Jeremy Hayward, Ignacio Rodríguez, Alejandro Alonso, Tim Howard, Marc Miralles, Tom Craig, Daniel Beale, Flynn Ogilvie, Tim Brand, Blake Govers

Captain: Jeremy Hayward, Vice-Captain: Marc Miralles

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Rafi, Jeremy Hayward, Ignacio Rodríguez, Marc Recasens, Jake Harvie, Marc Miralles, Tom Craig, Daniel Beale, Marc Reyne, Tim Brand, Blake Govers

Captain: Tom Craig, Vice-Captain: Ignacio Rodríguez

