The semifinals of the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday (January 27). Two of the greatest teams of all time in Australia and Germany will take each other on in the first of the two contests.

Three-time champions Australia have made it to the tournament semifinals for the 12th successive time. Meanwhile, the Germans qualified for the last-four stage of every single edition of the World Cup from 1973 to 2010 and are back in business for Odisha 2023.

Interestingly, the Germans last beat Australia in the semifinals of the 2014 Champions Trophy, which was played at the Kalinga Stadium.

AUS v GER match preview and details

Aran Zalewski and Niklas Wellen are both key men to watch out for

Date: January 27, 2023.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

The clash of the titans in Bhubaneswar will be a repeat of the 2021 Olympic semifinals where Colin Batch's team beat Germany 3-1.

The Australians have had the upper hand against their arch rivals in recent times. However, Friday's encounter promises to be a thriller going by the manner in which both teams have performed in the competition thus far.

The Aussies got their campaign off to a flyer with a 8-0 rout of France before riding on a late Blake Govers goal to salvage a 3-3 draw against Argentina. The Kookaburras then came down hard on South Africa with a whopping 9-2 win which helped them top their group.

The Aussies would consider themselves fortunate to have come away with a 4-3 win against Spain in the last round. They had goalkeeper Andrew Charter to thank for saving a penalty stroke in the dying stages of the game.

Meanwhile, the Germans made short work of Asian rivals South Korea and Japan to kick off their Hockey World Cup campaign. They then drew 2-2 with defending champions Belgium to finish second in their group before thrashing France 5-1 in the crossovers.

Andre Henning's side then trailed England by a couple of goals until the 57th minute last time out. However, they worked their magic, producing two quick goals in the space of 40 seconds, before emerging triumphant in the resultant shootout.

Jeremy Hawyard has been on target with his PC's when Blake Govers hasn't, and the two drag flickers have scored 12 goals between them thus far for Australia. For Germany, Niklas Wellen has scored five crucial goals.

Christopher Ruhr has been at his lively best throughout the tournament. However, the 29-year-old from Dusseldorf will need to keep a check on his tempestuous attitude after having picked up a flurry of green and yellow cards.

Australia vs Germany prediction for Hockey World Cup 2023

Australia 3-2 Germany

Australia vs Germany Hockey World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

The Australia vs Germany Hockey World Cup match will take place on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Star Sports Network has acquired the broadcast rights for the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup in India. The match will be live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD, and on the Disney + Hotstar App across the Star Sports Network from 4:30 pm IST.

Viewers in Australia can watch the Hockey World Cup match on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

German viewers can catch live action on DAZN.

