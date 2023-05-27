BEL-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – May 27, 2023

Belgium Women (BEL-W) will lock horns with China Women (CHN-W) in the 38th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at the London Stadium in Great Britain on Saturday, May 27.

Belgium Women are having a horrible time in the tournament as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with five points and a goal difference of -1. After going winless for four consecutive games, the team will be hoping for some change in fortunes in their opening fixture of the new leg.

China Women, on the other hand, had a tough start to the new leg as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss against the Great Britain Women in their opening fixture. With this close defeat, they have slipped to sixth place in the points table with 10 points and a goal difference of -1.

Match Details

Match: Belgium Women vs China Women, Match 38, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: May 27, 2023, at 7:40 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

Belgium Women

Aisling D’Hooghe, Elena Sotgiu, Elodie Picard, Maite Bussels, Pauline Ryck, Judith Vandermeiren, Abi Raye, Emma Puvrez, Lien Hillewaert, Lucie Breyne, Tiphaine Duquesne, Ambre Ballenghien, Helene Brasseur, Anne Sophie Borre, Vanessa Blockmans, Elizabeth Mommens, Carolien Jakus, Barbara Nelen, Alix Gerniers, Pauline Leclef, Michelle Strujik, Justine Rasir, Delphine Marien, Loes Palfiet, Camille Belis, Perrine De Clerck, Lisa Moors, Louise Versavel, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Alexia T Serstevens, Charlotte Englebert, Shaunda Ikegwuonu, Astrid Bonami, Emily White, and Chloe Dehalle.

China Women

Jiao Ye, Ying Zhou, Ping Liu, Xinhuan Li, Huarui Ouyang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Chencheng Liu, Ying Zhang, Jiali Chen, Qiuxia Cui, Jiaqi Li, Na Wang, Heyang Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Wen Dan, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Yanan Xu, Jiangxin He, Yunxia Fan, Yu Zhou, Wejuan Xu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xueling Zeng, Wenyu Xu, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang, Xindan Zhang, Luo Tiantian, Haiyan Huang, Jinzhuang Tan, Meng Yuan, and Liyu Zhu.

Probable Playing XI

Belgium Women

Aisling D’Hooghe, Judith Vandermeiren, Abi Raye, Emma Puvrez, Lien Hillewaert, Barbara Nelen, Alix Gerniers, Pauline Leclef, Michelle Strujik, Louise Versavel, and Stephanie Vanden Borre.

China Women

Xinhuan Li, Bingfeng Gu, Liu Yang, Ying Zhang, Meiyu Liang, Zixia Ou, Hong Li, Xiaozue Zhang, Wen Dan, Yang Chen, and Jiangxin He.

BEL-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aisling D’Hooghe, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Judith Vandermeiren, Abi Raye, Yang Chen, Wen Dan, Barbara Nelen, Alix Gerniers, Hong Li, and Louise Versavel.

Captain: Bingfeng Gu, Vice-Captain: Judith Vandermeiren

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aisling D’Hooghe, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Judith Vandermeiren, Abi Raye, Yang Chen, Xiaozue Zhang, Barbara Nelen, Alix Gerniers, Hong Li, and Louise Versavel.

Captain: Zixia Ou, Vice-Captain: Yang Chen

