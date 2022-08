CAN vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – August 3rd, 2022

Canada will lock horns with India in their upcoming men's hockey match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on August 3.

Canada are placed fourth in the table with just a solitary point from a couple of games, while India find themselves in second place with four points from as many matches as their opponents.

India enter this fixture as strong favorites and will look to defeat Canada by a huge margin.

Match Details

Match: Canada vs India

Date & Time: August 3, 2022, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Squads to choose from

Canada

Gavin Bains, Alexander Bird, Fin Boothroyd, Tristan Burgoyne, Taylor Curran, Roopkanwar Dhillon, Brendan Guraliuk, Manveer Jhamat, Ethan McTavish, Devohn Noronha-Teixeira, Balraj Panesar, Keegan Pereira, Matthew Sarmento, Oliver Scholfield, Harbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh, John Smythe, Floris van Son.

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Predicted Playing XI

Canada

Ethan McTavish, Alexander Bird, Roopkanwar Dhillon, Balraj Panesar, John Smythe, Taylor Curran, Oliver Scholfield, Floris van Son, Gavin Bains, Keegan Pereira, Matthew Sarmento.

India

PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

CAN vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Balraj Panesar, John Smythe, Taylor Curran, Oliver Scholfield, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Keegan Pereira.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Vivek Sagar Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ethan McTavish, Harmanpreet Singh, John Smythe, Surender Kumar, Alexander Bird, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Matthew Sarmento, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay.

Captain: John Smythe, Vice-Captain: Abhishek

