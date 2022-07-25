Canada vs India Commonwealth Games 2022 men's hockey schedule: Date, timings, squads & live streaming details

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will be in action in the Canada vs India Pool B match on August 3. The match will be played at the University of Birmingham ground. India and Canada are grouped with England, Ghana and Wales in Pool B.

The Indian men's hockey team will be hoping for a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games after narrowly missing out on a medal in the last edition in 2018, finishing fourth.

The Indian side, led by Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, is not short on experience. Manpreet led the Indian team to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Harmanpreet finished as the highest goal-scorer in the recently concluded FIH Hockey Pro League.

The Canada men’s hockey team has not played a major international match since the Tokyo Olympics. They lost a number of multi-capped players to retirement after the Olympics and head coach Peter Milkovich will be looking for some steep learning curves to follow.

Eight players in the Canada men's hockey squad have fewer than 10 caps, although Taylor Curran, John Smythe and Keegan Pereira are among a handful of hugely experienced players.

India and Canada squads for CWG 2022

Manpreet Singh will lead an 18-member Indian men's hockey team at CWG 2022. Harmanpreet Singh will serve as his deputy.

The squads for the Canada vs India match are as follows:

Canada squad: Gavin Bains, Alexander Bird, Fin Boothroyd, Tristan Burgoyne, Taylor Curran, Roopkanwar Dhillon, Brendan Guraliuk, Manveer Jhamat, Ethan McTavish, Devohn Noronha-Teixeira, Balraj Panesar, Keegan Pereira, Matthew Sarmento, Oliver Scholfield, Harbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh, John Smythe, Floris van Son.

India squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Live streaming and timing details of Canada vs India match

The Canada vs India match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. The match will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

The Canada vs India match will be played at around 6.30 pm IST.

