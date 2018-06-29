Champions Trophy 2018: India vs Holland, Telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Can the Indian forward-line overcome three injuries in their ranks?

A draw against hosts, the Netherlands will suffice for silver-medalists India to set up a rematch of the 2016 final against defending champions Australia.

The Indians have looked superior to their higher-ranked counterparts at Breda thus far and many would agree that Harendra Singh's side deserves a podium finish for the manner in which they have regrouped after the Commonwealth Games.

The Indians looked calm and composed against Belgium in the first three quarters but conceded a late equalizer following a period of relentless pressure from the Red Lions. Captain Sreejesh was brilliant as always and denied the Belgians time and again with some superlative saves.

The Indian defence too did well to soak up the pressure following a barrage of attacks. The strikers could have done better in the circle for India but in the absence of Ramandeep, the men up front are a man short in terms of available options and are being stretched for sure.

Sumit and Akashdeep's last-minute omission from the squad on account of injury has been forgotten by many in the wake of an astounding performance by the Indians, but the forward-line may find it tough to function as efficiently as they would like to now that Ramandeep too is unavailable.

The second half of the match against the Red Lions was played at a blistering pace and recovery will be key for the Indians ahead of the all-important match against Holland tomorrow.

The hosts have had mixed fortunes losing to Argentina by a 1-2 margin in a close encounter in their first match but bouncing back to thrash Belgium 6-1 and Pakistan 4-0, before going down 1-3 to Australia.

By virtue of yesterday's win against the Dutch, the kookaburras cemented a place for themselves in the final of the Champions Trophy for the 25th time. Pakistan did India a favor by beating Argentina comprehensively, thus ending the hopes of the Olympic champions to enter the final.

As a consequence of yesterday's results, Holland are a point behind India and needs an outright win while Sreejesh's boys need just a draw tomorrow to play Sunday's final against the Australians.

India and the Netherlands have faced each other 102 times thus far with India winning 31 matches and the Dutch 48. In the Champions Trophy, India has won just 3 of the 13 matches that they have played against Holland.

India's last win against the hosts, in a major tournament, was in 2015, in a Hockey World League encounter. Post the triumph at Raipur, India lost to Holland in the Rio Olympics in 2016, and also in a Hockey World League Semifinal encounter in London last year.

The Indians, however, will take heart from the fact that they beat the Dutch in their own backyard as part of a European tour last August.

Here is how you can catch up with all the action.

Event: FIH Men's Champions Trophy

Venue: Breda, Holland

Date: 30 June 2018

Time: 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1

Live Streaming: Hotstar

