CHN-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – June 3, 2023

China Women (CHN-W) will take on Belgium Women (BEL-W) in the 41st match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at the London Stadium in Great Britain on Saturday, June 3.

China Women are having a horrible time at the moment as they have lost three consecutive games, including a 4-3 loss against Great Britain in the previous game. The team will be hoping to open their account in their final game of the leg as they currently stand seventh in the points table with 10 points and a goal difference of -4.

Belgium Women, on the other hand, are doing well in the tournament. They have won back-to-back games, including a 3-2 victory over the home team. The team will be aiming for a hat trick of wins as they are currently one place above their rivals with 11 points and a goal difference of +2, having lost just one out of their six games so far.

Match Details

Match: China Women vs Belgium Women, Match 41, FIH Women’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 3, 2023, at 7:40 PM IST

Venue: London, Great Britain

Squads to choose from

China Women

Jiao Ye, Ying Zhou, Ping Liu, Xinhuan Li, Huarui Ouyang, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Yangyan Gu, Liu Yang, Chencheng Liu, Ying Zhang, Jiali Chen, Qiuxia Cui, Jiaqi Li, Na Wang, Heyang Zhang, Jiali Zheng, Xiaozue Zhang, Yang Chen, Ning Ma, Wen Dan, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Yanan Xu, Jiangxin He, Yunxia Fan, Yu Zhou, Wejuan Xu, Xiaoyan Ma, Xueling Zeng, Wenyu Xu, Hong Li, Jiaqi Zhong, Meiyu Liang, Xindan Zhang, Luo Tiantian, Haiyan Huang, Jinzhuang Tan, Meng Yuan, and Liyu Zhu.

Belgium Women

Aisling D’Hooghe, Elena Sotgiu, Elodie Picard, Maite Bussels, Pauline Ryck, Judith Vandermeiren, Abi Raye, Emma Puvrez, Lien Hillewaert, Lucie Breyne, Tiphaine Duquesne, Ambre Ballenghien, Helene Brasseur, Anne Sophie Borre, Vanessa Blockmans, Elizabeth Mommens, Carolien Jakus, Barbara Nelen, Alix Gerniers, Pauline Leclef, Michelle Strujik, Justine Rasir, Delphine Marien, Loes Palfiet, Camille Belis, Perrine De Clerck, Lisa Moors, Louise Versavel, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Alexia T'Serstevens, Charlotte Englebert, Shaunda Ikegwuonu, Astrid Bonami, Emily White, and Chloe Dehalle.

Probable Playing XI

China Women

Jiao Ye, Bingfeng Gu, Jiaqi Li, Meiyu Liang, Hong Li, Zixia Ou, Meirong Zou, Jiangxin He, Yang Chen, Chencheng Liu, Jiali Chen

Belgium Women

Elena Sotgiu, Charlotte Englebert, Judith Vandermeiren, Emma Puvrez, Alix Gerniers, Michelle Strujik, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Vanessa Blockmans, Astrid Bonami, Helene Brasseur, Alexia T'Serstevens

CHN-W vs BEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Women’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Elena Sotgiu, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Vanessa Blockmans, Judith Vandermeiren, Yang Chen, Michelle Strujik, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Astrid Bonami, Hong Li, Alix Gerniers

Captain: Vanessa Blockmans, Vice-Captain: Zixia Ou

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Elena Sotgiu, Bingfeng Gu, Zixia Ou, Vanessa Blockmans, Emma Puvrez, Yang Chen, Michelle Strujik, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Alexia T'Serstevens, Hong Li, Alix Gerniers

Captain: Bingfeng Gu, Vice-Captain: Stephanie Vanden Borre

