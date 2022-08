ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – August 1st, 2022

England will host India in their upcoming men's hockey match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on August 1.

England are atop the points table with six points, having won both matches they've played thus far. They first defeated Ghana 6-0 and then won 4-2 against Wales. Meanwhile, India trounced Ghana 11-0 in their opening encounter of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Match Details

Match: England vs India

Date & Time: August 1, 2022, at 8:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Squads to choose from

England

James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths, James Mazarelo (gk), Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Predicted Playing XI

England

James Mazarelo, James Albery, Liam Sanford, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, Zach Wallace, Phil Roper, Tom Sorsby, David Condon, Sam Ward, Liam Ansell.

India

PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, James Albery, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, David Goodfield, Zach Wallace, Manpreet Singh, Nilkanta Sharma, Abhishek, Sam Ward.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Sam Ward

Fantasy Suggestion #2: PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, James Albery, Jugraj Singh, Nick Park, David Goodfield, Zach Wallace, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Aksahdeep Singh, Abhishek, Liam Ansell.

Captain: Abhishek, Vice-Captain: Vivek Sagar Prasad

