England vs India Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey schedule: Date, timings, squads & live streaming details 

The England vs India hockey match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will be played on August 1 in Birmingham. The match will be played at the University of Birmingham ground.

The Indian men's hockey team has been drawn alongside England, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool B. The side will begin their campaign on July 31 against Ghana.

The England vs India match promises to be a humdinger as both teams play an entertaining style of hockey. The teams met in the bronze medal play-off match in the 2018 edition of CWG where England pipped India 2-1.

India and England squads for CWG 2022

Manpreet Singh will lead an 18-member Indian men's hockey team at CWG 2022. Harmanpreet Singh will serve as his deputy.

India squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Seven members of the 2018 bronze medal-winning squad have retained their place in the England men's team, including the last edition's highest scorer Sam Ward.

England squad: James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths, James Mazarelo (gk), Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward

Live streaming and timing details of England vs India match

The Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India. All matches, including England vs India, will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

The England vs India match will be played between 7.30 pm and 11.00 pm IST.

