FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Analyzing teams placed in Pool A

As the stage is set for the commencement of the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup, four teams with contrasting styles constitute Pool A, which comprises a three-time gold medalist, a one-time bronze medalist, an African challenger and a side that stunned the world during Odisha 2018.

No team has dominated world hockey in the manner that the Australians have, and the former champions begin as one of the undisputed favorites who will expect to face a fair amount of resistance from Argentina, who won the World Cup bronze in 2014 before winning an Olympic gold a couple of years later.

France proved to be the surprise package during the last edition of the tournament and will be keen to advance further while the South Africans will be keen to make a mark in the elite quadrennial event.

Kookaburras @Kookaburras



Fast fact... the Kookaburras have conceded just 107 goals in 92 World Cup games.



Catch every match LIVE on FOX Sports and Kayo.

#PrideoftheKookas #HWC2023 The 2023 @FIH_Hockey World Cup starts this Friday with our opening match against France at 8.30pm AEDT in prime time.Fast fact... the Kookaburras have conceded just 107 goals in 92 World Cup games.Catch every match LIVE on FOX Sports and Kayo. The 2023 @FIH_Hockey World Cup starts this Friday with our opening match against France at 8.30pm AEDT in prime time.Fast fact... the Kookaburras have conceded just 107 goals in 92 World Cup games.Catch every match LIVE on FOX Sports and Kayo.#PrideoftheKookas #HWC2023 https://t.co/yFi2k7BfIG

Let's take a look at what the teams from Pool A can hope to achieve as the Hockey World gets underway on Friday.

Australia | Hockey World Cup Gold medal - 1986, 2010, 2014; Silver medal - 2002, 2006; Bronze medal - 1978, 1982, 1990, 1994, 2018

Australia begin one of the favourites yet again

A legendary Australian side, which comprised the likes of Ric Charlesworth, Terry Walsh, Grant Mitton and current coach Colin Batch beat India 6-0 en route to their first-ever World Cup gold in 1986.

Colin Batch's team were undone by a determined Netherlands side who got past their traditional rivals via a shootout in the semifinals of Odisha 2018 and will be more than determined to go the distance this time around.

Eddie Ockenden has now breached the 400 mark in terms of international caps while fellow midfielder and co-captain Aran Zalewski continue to lend stability to the Kookaburras down the middle alongside Flynn Ogilvie and Daniel Beale.

Blake Govers persists in being the scoring machine for the Kookaburras, with Andrew Charter now being the first-choice goalkeeper while Johan Durst learning fast.

The Australians were in command throughout their Commonwealth Games campaign and will be raring to go when the Hockey World Cup group stages begin.

Argentina | Hockey World Cup Bronze medal - 2014

Argentina is without Gonzalo Peillat who is now with the Germans

Coach Carlos Retegui and master drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat combined to steer Argentina to a World Cup bronze followed by Olympic gold in Rio, but neither are part of the Los Leones camp for the Odisha World Cup.

Odisha Sports @sports_odisha



#HWC2023 #HockeyComesHome #OdishaForHockey #HockeyHaiDilMera #HockeyWorldCup2023 What Lionel Messi did for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar, Matias Rey would strive to do so at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. What Lionel Messi did for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar, Matias Rey would strive to do so at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.#HWC2023 #HockeyComesHome #OdishaForHockey #HockeyHaiDilMera #HockeyWorldCup2023 https://t.co/mTO3xxHSG0

Captain Matias Rey is the mainstay of a sound Argentine defence while seasoned veterans Agustin Mazzilli and Lucas Villa take charge of the midline and the forward line respectively.

Tomas Santiago in goal will be keen to prove that he is just as capable as Olympic gold-medal-winning custodian Juan Manuel Vivaldi, who retired after the 2021 Olympics.

After beginning their Pro League campaign with a bang by defeating Belgium, the South Americans failed to register an outright win in their next seven games but kept themselves afloat via shootout points.

Mariano Ronconi has a massive task on hand as he attempts to resurrect a side that even Retegui couldn't guide past the quarterfinal stage at the Tokyo Games.

France | Hockey World Cup best finish: 7th - 1971, 1990

France are ready to stun the world one more time

Interestingly, Fred Soyez was in the Spanish camp during the previous edition of the Hockey World Cup as he witnessed an inspired French team hold his side to a 1-1 draw during the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

The French, then coached by Jeroen Delmee, stunned Argentina 5-3 in the group stage before beating China to set up a quarterfinal date with the mighty Australians.

France's journey ended following a 0-3 defeat at the hands of the Kookaburras but with Soyez now in charge, the Europeans will aim to add to their tally of upsets in the upcoming edition of the competition.

Victor Charlet leads a side that boasts of names like Pieter van Straaten and Gaspard Baumgarten up front with Viktor Lockwood and Jean-Baptiste Forgues plugging the holes near the back lines.

The French will aim to show the hockey world that their exploits in 2018 were not a flash in the pan, knowing that rival sides will be better prepared to face them in the forthcoming edition of the Hockey World Cup.

South Africa | Hockey World Cup best finish: 10th - 1994, 2010

Mustapha Casseim and Nic Spooner will be key to South Africa's fortunes in the World Cup

Mustapha Casseim's last-minute strike sent shivers down the spines of the Indian camp who counted down the seconds down towards the end of a nervy 3-2 win during the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games last year.

South Africa, who failed to advance past the group stage in a pool comprising Belgium, India and Canada during the 2018 Hockey World Cup, have the speed and the grit to trouble their more fancied rivals despite being relatively short on experience.

cheryl roberts @cherylroberts00 They grew up in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town. When they got selected for the SA men’s Olympic hockey team, their Olympic dream was materialising. Today, the hockey playing brothers Dayaan and Mustapha Cassiem both played an Olympic Games hockey match and both scored goals for SA They grew up in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town. When they got selected for the SA men’s Olympic hockey team, their Olympic dream was materialising. Today, the hockey playing brothers Dayaan and Mustapha Cassiem both played an Olympic Games hockey match and both scored goals for SA https://t.co/Zlupm7qdgc

Dayaan Casseim leads the African champions who have the firepower of Keenan Horne, Ryan Julius and Tevin Kok upfield while Nik Spooner controls traffic in midfield.

Cheslyn Gie's South African team have nothing to lose in Odisha and will be looking to upset the rhythm of their Pool A rivals when they take on Argentina in the opening match of the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes