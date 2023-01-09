FIH Hockey World Cup 2023:  Analyzing teams placed in Pool C

Four aspirant nations from across as many continents will aim to come through the group stages and advance further out of Pool C in the upcoming edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup. The tournament is set to get underway in less than a week's time.

The Netherlands, one of the greatest hockey teams of all time, will be hoping to enter the final for a third successive time. Meanwhile, Malaysia, who failed miserably during the 2018 edition in Odisha, will aim for a better finish four years on.

New Zealand were unable to get past the crossovers in the previous edition. They will be hoping that Simon Child can inspire a resurrection after an incredible comeback. Elsewhere, Chile will be keen to give their more fancied rivals a run for their money.

Let's attempt to size up the teams in Pool C ahead of the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

Malaysia | Hockey World Cup best finish: 4th - 1975

Malaysia have been known to be the giant-killers of Asian hockey and will aim for an improved performance at the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup

Although the Malaysian Tigers have never won a World Cup medal, they have a history of being giant-killers both at the continental and world level.

The Asian giants were placed in the Group of Death alongside powerhouses Pakistan, Germany, and the Netherlands in 2018. The Malaysians, under the tutelage of Roelant Oltmans, ended up 15th out of 16 teams and were eliminated in the group stage.

This year, coach Arul Selvaraj has a mammoth task on his hands. Last-minute injuries to key midfielder Nik Aiman Rozemi, goalkeeper Zaimi Mat Deris and striker Abu Kamal have left the team short of options. While some stalwarts have continued to shine, the trio's absence will be sorely felt.

Indian hockey fans will have scarcely forgotten lethal short corner specialist Razie Rahim's 59th-minute strike in the 2018 Asian Games semifinal. It ended Harendra Singh's team's gold medal hopes after the match went into a shootout that India lost.

Love With Hockey @LoveWithockey 300 caps for star Malaysian Inspector Razie Rahim 300 caps for star Malaysian Inspector Razie Rahim ❤️ https://t.co/KCoWqKs3Vp

Razie Rahim is aiming for a final hurrah at this year's World Cup while Faizal Sari continues to send shivers down the spines of defenders the world over.

Not being part of the Pro League has robbed Malaysia of exposure at the highest level in recent years. That may hurt the side at the 2023 Hockey World Cup, but they will still hope to ruffle some feathers.

The Netherlands | Hockey World Cup Gold medal - 1973, 1990, 1998; Silver medal - 1978, 1994, 2014, 2018; Bronze medal - 2002, 2010

Seve van Ass in action for the Netherlands in the final of the 2018 Hockey World Cup

One of the most celebrated sides in world hockey has also been one of the most successful in recent times. The Netherlands have finished on the podium in every edition since 1990 apart from 2006 when they lost to Pakistan in the crossover.

The Dutch, however, had a disappointing Olympic campaign in Tokyo. Coach Jeroen Delmee is attempting to rebuild a team that has so very often relied on some of the best drag flickers in history.

A morning in Bhubaneswar with specific training for the Netherlands on field 2

"A morning in Bhubaneswar with specific training for @oranjehockey on field 2"

Thierry Brinkman leads the team and will seek to launch himself into many a menacing attack alongside Thijs van Dam and Terrance Peters. Peters in particular displayed his skills for all to see in the Pro League.

The redoubtable Primin Blaak will be a hard nut to crack in goal. Meanwhile, Jip Janssen and Floris Wortelboer will be tasked with keeping things tight in defense, with the vastly experienced Seve van Ass controlling the midfield.

hockey.nl @hockey_nl dagen tot de start van het WK mannen in India!



Nederland is koploper in het klassement met hattricks op WK's. Acht Oranje-internationals produceerden in totaal 12 hattricks. Pakistan volgt met 9 hattricks.



#HWC2023 Nogdagen tot de start van het WK mannen in India!Nederland is koploper in het klassement met hattricks op WK's. Acht Oranje-internationals produceerden in totaal 12 hattricks. Pakistan volgt met 9 hattricks. Nog 1⃣2⃣ dagen tot de start van het WK mannen in India!💡 Nederland is koploper in het klassement met hattricks op WK's. Acht Oranje-internationals produceerden in totaal 12 hattricks. Pakistan volgt met 9 hattricks.#HWC2023 https://t.co/oc4ZJ4Q3zQ

"The Netherlands is the leader in the ranking with regard to hat tricks at World Cups. Eight Orange internationals produced a total of 12 hat tricks. Pakistan follows with 9 hat-tricks"

The Netherlands have had a disheartening 2022-23 Pro League season thus far. They have managed just one outright win in four matches against Great Britain and Argentina. This comes after the team won the previous edition of the tournament with a whopping 12 wins in 16 matches.

The Dutch team should have no problems getting past the group stage. Whether or not Delmee's side is good enough to finish on the podium for a fourth successive time, however, remains to be seen.

New Zealand | Hockey World Cup best finish - 7th

Simon Child and Kane Russell will be looking to inspire New Zealand

Simon Child's return to the New Zealand side made headlines in the hockey world. However, even the veteran was unable to catapult his team to a win against either India or Spain in the recent Pro League mini-tournament despite scoring twice.

Greg Nicol's team boasts of the vast experience of Blair Tarrant and Kane Russell in defense. The latter's drag flicks have propelled his side to victory against the best in the business several times in the past.

Jake Smith will be hoping to combine effectively with Child and Sam Lane if New Zealand are to make an impact in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The Black Sticks lost to England in the crossovers back in 2018 and have never managed a podium finish at the Hockey World Cup. They will hope to turn that record around this year, but a tricky group awaits them.

Chile | Hockey World Cup debutants

Chile beat the United States to qualify for the 2023 Hockey World Cup

The Chilean team made it through to the Hockey World Cup via the Pan American Cup where they lost to Argentina in the final.

A shootout win in the semifinals against the United States team coached by Harendra Singh ensured a ticket to the prestigious event for the South Americans. They will be playing in the tournament for the first time ever.

Juan Amoroso, who scored thrice during the 2022 Pan American Games, continues to be the mainstay of the team. Adrian Henriquez and Martin Rodriguez are the other key players for the Hockey World Cup debutants.

Jorge Dabanch's team will be keen to ensure they match up to two formidable sides in the Netherlands and Malaysia as they celebrate their well-earned World Cup debut.

