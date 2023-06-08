FIH Pro League 2023: Argentina vs India preview, head-to-head, prediction and streaming details

In the upcoming match of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23, the Indian men's hockey team is set to take on Argentina. After a challenging European tour that saw them face tough opponents, India is determined to finish the league on a high note. The match between India and Argentina is scheduled to take place on June 8th.

India, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, had a strong start to the Pro League and held the top position on the points table. However, inconsistent performances saw them slip to second place.

Craig Fulton, the head coach of the Indian team, has instilled a sense of unity and tactical discipline in the squad. The team has shown great improvement in their performances, defeating Olympic champions Belgium 5-1 and drawing 4-4 against Great Britain. Despite the recent loss against the Netherlands, India remains a formidable opponent.

On the other hand, Argentina, currently ranked fifth in the points table, has had a mixed campaign so far. With 13 points from 12 matches, they have recorded two wins, five losses, and five draws. Casella Maico has been a standout player for Argentina, scoring four goals in 10 matches.

Both teams will be eager to secure a victory in this crucial match. The match promises to be an intense battle between two skilled teams vying for a win.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Let's come back stronger in the next game.



#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague The Netherlands comeback from behind to secure the victory against India.Let's come back stronger in the next game. The Netherlands comeback from behind to secure the victory against India. Let's come back stronger in the next game.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague https://t.co/9IUOm3sWXr

Argentina vs India Match Details

Match Details - Argentina vs India

Date & Time: June 8, 2023 – India vs Argentina (8:40 pm IST)

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Argentina vs India Head to Head

Matches Played: 57

India: 31

Argentina: 20

Draw: 6

Argentina vs India Squads

Argentina

Tomas Mathias Santiago, Lucas Martinez, Thomas Habif, Santiago Tarazona, Agustin Alejandro, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Matias Rey, Lucas Toscani, Nicolas Keenan, Tadeo Marcucci, Lucio Mendez, Juan Ignacio, Martin Ferreiro, Nicolas Torre, Agustin Machellet, Agustin Bugallo, Maico Casella, Ignacio Nepote, Tomas Domene, Nehuen Hernando, Nicolas Acosta

India

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh, Hardik Singh (Vice Captain), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh.

Argentina vs India Probable XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay.

Argentina

Tomas Mathias Santiago, Lucas Martinez, Thomas Habif, Santiago Tarazona, Agustin Alejandro, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Matias Rey, Lucas Toscani, Nicolas Keenan, Tadeo Marcucci

Argentina vs India Prediction

The Argentina vs India match in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022-23 is expected to be a closely contested battle with both teams having an equal chance of winning. However, the Indian team certainly holds the edge due to their form.

Argentina vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Who will win this match? Argentina India 0 votes