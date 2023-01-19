FRA vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 20th, 2023

France will be up against Argentina in the 22nd Match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 20.

France opened their account at the Hockey World Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 win over South Africa in their previous outing. With the victory, they have climbed to the third spot in the Pool A points table, with three points and a goal difference of -7.

After starting the tournament on a high, Argentina held the Aussies team to a 3-3 draw in their previous game. They are currently third in the Pool A points table with four points and a goal difference of +1.

The winner of this game will get closer to securing a place in the quarter-finals, while the losing team needs to wait for the result of the game between Australia and South Africa.

Match Details

Match: France vs Argentina

Date & Time: January 20, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

France

Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud.

Argentina

Juan Catán, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Maico Casella, Tomas Santiago, Martín Ferreiro, Lucas Toscani, Lucas Vila, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Tomas Domene, Matias Rey, Agustin Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso.

Probable Playing XI

France

Arthur Thieffry, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Charles Masson, Gaspard Xavier, Etienne Tynevez, Simon Martin-Brisac, Viktor Lockwood, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Blaise Rogeau.

Argentina

Tomas Santiago, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Lucas Toscani, Nicolas della Torre, Santiago Tarazona, Matias Rey, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Facundo Zarate, Thomas Habif.

FRA vs ARG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arthur Thieffry, Victor Charlet, Viktor Lockwood, Nicolas Cicileo, Martin Ferreiro, Nicolas Della Torre, Matias Rey, Charles Masson, François Goyet, Gaspard Baumgarten, Maico Casella.

Captain: Victor Charlet, Vice-Captain: Maico Casella

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arthur Thieffry, Victor Charlet, Viktor Lockwood, Nicolas Cicileo, Martin Ferreiro, Nicolas Della Torre, Matias Rey, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, Maico Casella, Etienne Tynevez.

Captain: Matias Rey, Vice-Captain: Nicolas Cicileo

