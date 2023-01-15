FRA vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 16th, 2023

France will lock horns with South Africa in the 13th Match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, January 16.

France endured a horrible start to their World Cup campaign as they lost 8-0 against Australia. They now sit at the bottom of the Pool A points table with a goal difference of -8. The French need a miracle from here if they wish to book their place in the next round of the competition.

South Africa, on the other hand, put up a strong performance against Argentina in their first game. However, they failed to get their name on the scoresheet, falling to a 1-0 defeat.

They are currently placed third in the Pool A points table with a goal difference of -1. South Africa desperately needs to win this game as another loss might knock them out of this year's Hockey World Cup.

Match Details

Match: France vs South Africa, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

Date & Time: January 16, 2023, at 5:00 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Squads to choose from

France

Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud.

South Africa

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayaan Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Samkelo Mvimbi, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok.

Probable Playing XI

France

Arthur Thieffry, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Charles Masson, Gaspard Xavier, Pieter van Straaten, Etienne Tynevez, Simon Martin-Brisac, Viktor Lockwood, Gaspard Baumgarten, Francois Goyet.

South Africa

Gowan Jones, Connor Beauchamp, Jethro Eustice, Ryan Julius, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Dayaan Cassiem, Nicholas Spooner, Tevin Kok, Guy Morgan, Nqobile Ntuli, Samkelo Nvimbi.

FRA vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arthur Thieffry, Victor Charlet, Jethro Eustice, Viktor Lockwood, Connor Beauchamp, Gaspard Xavier, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Nicholas Spooner, Charles Masson, Dayaan Cassiem, Etienne Tynevez.

Captain: Victor Charlet | Vice-Captain: Jethro Eustice.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowan Jones, Victor Charlet, Jethro Eustice, Viktor Lockwood, Jacques Van Tonder, Gaspard Xavier, Mustaphaa Cassiem, Guy Morgan, Ryan Julius, Dayaan Cassiem, Gaspard Baumgarten.

Captain: Jethro Eustice | Vice-Captain: Gaspard Xavier.

