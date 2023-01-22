GER vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 23rd, 2023

Germany will square off against France in the third crossover match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, January 23.

Germany started their Hockey World Cup campaign on a positive note. They finished the group stage without losing a single game, including a 2-2 draw against the defending champions Belgium. The Germans recorded a second-place finish in the Pool B points table with seven points and a goal difference of +8.

After a humiliating loss against Australia in their opening fixture, France made a stunning comeback, defeating South Africa. They then held Argentina to a 5-5 draw in their last group-stage game to finish third in the Pool A points table with four points and a goal difference of -7.

Both teams will be eyeing a quarterfinals spot in this game, while the losing team will be knocked out of the competition.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs France, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, 3rd Crossover Match.

Date & Time: January 23, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Squads to choose from

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg.

France

Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud.

Probable Playing XI

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Teo Hinrichs, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Moritz Trompertz, Lukas Windfeder, Thies Prinz.

France

Arthur Thieffry, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Charles Masson, Gaspard Xavier, Etienne Tynevez, Eliot Curty, Viktor Lockwood, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Blaise Rogeau.

GER vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arthur Thieffry, Victor Charlet, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, Christopher Ruhr, Etienne Tynevez.

Captain: Victor Charlet | Vice-Captain: Niklas Wellen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arthur Thieffry, Victor Charlet, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Moritz Ludwig, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, Christopher Ruhr, Thies Prinz.

Captain: Mats Grambusch | Vice-Captain: Gonzalo Peillat.

