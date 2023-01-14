GER vs JPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 14th, 2023

Germany (GER) will lock horns with Japan (JPN) in the eighth match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The game will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 14.

Both teams are placed in Pool B along with Belgium and Korea. Germany had a successful 2018 Hockey World Cup campaign as they made it to the knockout rounds of the competition. However, they lost to the defending champions Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The German team will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Japan, on the other hand, are making their first appearance at the Hockey World Cup since 2006 as they failed to qualify for three editions in a row. However, they need to pull their socks up as they are placed with two of the most competitive teams in the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Japan

Date & Time: January 14, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg

Japan

Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda, Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa

Probable Playing XI

Germany

Alexander Stadler, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Mathias Muller, Gonzalo Peillat, Mats Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Thies Prinz, Marco Miltkau, Christopher Ruhr, Justus Weigand

Japan

Takashi Yoshikawa, Reiki Fujishima, Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Masaki Ohashi, Seren-Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Kaito Tanaka, Koji Yamasaki, Kentaro Fukuda

GER vs JPN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Takashi Yoshikawa, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Mathias Muller, Reiki Fujishima, Thies Prinz, Mats Grambusch, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Marco Miltkau, Koji Yamasaki

Captain: Tom Grambusch, Vice-Captain: Reiki Fujishima

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Takashi Yoshikawa, Gonzalo Peillat, Tom Grambusch, Shota Yamada, Reiki Fujishima, Thies Prinz, Mats Grambusch, Taiki Takade, Ken Nagayoshi, Marco Miltkau, Christopher Ruhr

Captain: Mathias Muller, Vice-Captain: Mats Grambusch

