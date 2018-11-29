Hockey World Cup 2018: Argentina 4-3 Spain – 3 standout players from the match

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 29 Nov 2018, 21:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Argentina v Spain - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Argentina got the better of Spain in the 3rd match of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in what was a nail-biting affair between the two sides. The Olympic champions prevailed by 4-3 scoreline in their Pool A match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

As many as five goals were scored in the first quarter. Spain got the lead twice but Argentina equalised every time and eventually got the lead thanks to a penalty corner from who else than Gonzalo Peillat.

There was no goal in the second quarter as both the teams opted for wait-and-watch approach. Spain got the equaliser in the third quarter but couldn’t hold that when Peillat scored his second from the penalty corner to secure the all-important win for his team.

Enrique Gonzalez scored in the third minute for Spain, only to see Agustin Mazzilli equalise in the next minute. Josep Romeu scored from PC three minutes before the first quarter but within 45 seconds, Argentina again got the equaliser through Mazzilli. Peillat scored his from his PC in the first quarter itself and then in the fourth quarter.

This was the eighth match between the two sides and both the teams have now won three matches apart from the two draws.

Let us take a look at the three standout players of the match:

#3 Enrique Gonzalez

Argentina v Spain - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

One of most beautiful Spanish players on the pitch was Enrique Gonzalez. He was threatening on Argentine D box right from the start. Being a young talent, he possesses good skills and can dribble past few players at once.

True to his character, he opened the scoring for the Spanish side as early as in the third minute. He got the ball outside the circle and used excellent skills to come inside the box. He lost the ball then but quickly recovered within moments and took a diagonal shot which Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi had no chance to save.

He created danger in the Argentine box by swiftly switching positions. Spain’s attack were more concentrated on middle and down the left. It was Gonzalez who used the right side to bamboozle the opponent defender. He earned a PC two minutes before the end of the first quarter, which Josep Romeu duly converted.

He had to end the game like a tragic hero when he missed a shot in front of an open goal. But that doesn’t prevent him from being one of the best on the pitch.

1 / 3 NEXT