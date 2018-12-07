Hockey World Cup 2018: Argentina vs France - 3 standout players from the match

Charlet has proven that he is more than just a drag-flicker

The French had to manufacture something exceptional in order to make it to the knockouts, and did so, in style as their supporters danced in the stands at the Kalinga Stadium.

While upsets do occur in competitions, it is not often that a lowest-ranked team manages to upstage the current Olympic champions in a stunningly comprehensive fashion - and, in a contest that matters.

It was a match that will be remembered by the hockey world for a long while to come but is also the latest in a series of intense and enthralling clashes that have helped make the Odisha edition, one of the most exciting World Cups of recent times.

In spite of the fact that Gonzalo Peillat seems to be struggling a bit with his PC conversions, the master drag-flicker found the back of the net twice ahead of the quarterfinals, and the manner in which he did so would be sufficient for all the World Cup aspirants to sit up and take note.

Francois Goyet's diving effort in the 56th minute which got the French their fifth goal just when the Argentinians had begun to threaten after scoring thrice will go down as one of the most decisive goals of the tournament - although the efforts of Gaspard Baumgarten and Aristide Coisne to find the mark were no less significant.

We take a look at the performance of three individuals whose contribution was immense and consistent throughout the entire duration of the match.

#3 Victor Charlet

Victor Charlet came into the Odisha World Cup with a reputation of being the most formidable drag-flicker for Les Blues but three matches on, the 25-year-old has displayed his skills in every corner of the pitch.

The stocky defender has doubled up as an extremely effective playmaker and link-man who is often seen advancing menacingly into the opposition half and beyond.

Charlet did score off a PC against the Olympic champions to record the second goal for his team but also tested Vivaldi with a powerful tomahawk and made numerous forays into Argentine territory.

One of the most effective and visible players on the field, Charlet spent just under 50 minutes on the pitch and strung together over 30 passes against the Argentinians, while also managing to make some vital interceptions near the back line.

