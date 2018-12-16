Hockey World Cup 2018, Australia vs Netherlands: 3 Standout players from Semi-final 2

The match turned out to be an absolute thriller

It was a replay of the 2014 World Cup final as the top-ranked team in the world; Australia took on the high flying Dutch.

Netherlands had beaten Indian by a narrow margin of 2-1 while Australia had outclassed France in their respective quarter-finals. The match turned out to be an absolute thriller.

The Aussies started the game strongly but failed to find the back of the net. The opening goal came in the ninth minute from the unlikeliest of sources as Glenn Schuurman deflected De Geus shot past keeper Andrew Charter to give the Dutch a 1-0 lead.

That lead was doubled in the 20th minute by Seve Van Ass whose shot was deflected into his own goal by Tim Howard.

The Aussies kept on piling pressure on Holland from there on in but Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak stood strong.

However, he was finally beaten by Tim Howard’s shot in the 44th minute. The Aussies took off their goalie in a bid to pile more pressure on the Dutch and the move finally paid dividends as Eddie Ockenden scored in the dying seconds of the game.

In the shootout, both teams missed two times each but the Aussies succumbed in sudden death as Blaak saved Beale’s attempt to send the Dutch fans into raptures.

#3 Tim Brand (Australia)

The 19-year-old forward was a constant threat for the Dutch and created plenty of opportunities for his teammates

Timothy Brand should consider himself a bit unlucky as he turned in a great display for the Aussies but still ended up on the losing side.

The 19-year-old forward was a constant threat for the Dutch and created plenty of opportunities for his teammates. His reverse flick shot was kept out by Blaak in the 20th minute. Brand delivered a brilliant pass to Ogilvie in the 51st minute who failed to beat Blaak.

His miss in the penalty shootout doesn’t take away the fact that he was the best Aussie player on the pitch during the whole match. Tim Brand, along with Aran Zalewski stood out for the Aussies in the World Cup.

