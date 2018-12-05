×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hockey World Cup 2018, Germany v Netherlands: 5 Talking Points from the match

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
134   //    05 Dec 2018, 18:56 IST

Germany secured a comprehensive win over The Netherlands
Germany secured a comprehensive win over The Netherlands

The second round of Pool D action continued at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneshwar as Netherlands and Germany squared off in a mouth-watering clash that finished in a scintillating 4-1 win for the Germans.

At the back of a decimating 7-0 win over Malaysia, Netherlands came into the competition and looked strong on the offense as they made some impressive incisions through Billy Bakker and Mirco Pruijser.

Yet, it was a fantastic run from Valentin Verga on the left flank as his reverse flick threaded the gap between Germany's custodian Tobias Walter and the defender as the Netherlands drew first blood.

An attempt to score in the opening quarter from a penalty corner took a deflection off the post but the Germans converted their second penalty corner as Muller deflected a ball in from Christopher Ruhr to level scores at the brink of half-time.

With both teams failing to score in the third quarter, it was only a matter of time before either team broke free in the final quarter.

The Germans did exactly that as 'Man of the Match' Florian Fuchs created an opening with a penalty corner as Windfeder gave his team the lead with a scorching drive.

In the last ten minutes, the Germans added two more goals as the Dutch were left scathing after opening the scoring in the game. Here are the talking points from Germany's return from behind 4-1 win over the Netherlands at the Hockey World Cup 2018.

#5 Tight opening half for both teams

Germany and the Netherlands started off the opening half in fine fashion as both teams made some impressive runs into the scoring area with the midfielders from both teams creating ample opportunities to score.

Verga Valentine's opener seemed to pile the pressure on the Germans. But that did not see them fall back as some top runs from Ruhr and Muller created a penalty corner for the Germans in the final seconds of the second quarter, which was duly converted by Muller with a clever deflection inches away from the goalmouth.

At the final whistle of the first half, the stats hardly titled towards either side as both teams shared the same number of turnovers at 20 while the Netherlands were only slightly ahead with 51% of possession.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Hockey World Cup 2018 Germany Hockey Netherlands Hockey Florian Fuchs
Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Sports. Sports and a whole lot of sports.
Hockey World Cup 2018: Germany vs Netherlands - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: 5 teams with the best defence
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, Netherlands vs Malaysia: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018, Netherlands vs Malaysia: 3...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Germany vs Pakistan - 3 Standout...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Pakistan vs Germany - 3 talking...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Netherlands vs Malaysia - Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why Netherlands won...
RELATED STORY
Fighting Pakistan lose 0-1 to Germany in hockey World Cup
RELATED STORY
Hockey World Cup 2018: Resurgent Pakistan go down...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us