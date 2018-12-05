Hockey World Cup 2018, Germany v Netherlands: 5 Talking Points from the match

Germany secured a comprehensive win over The Netherlands

The second round of Pool D action continued at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneshwar as Netherlands and Germany squared off in a mouth-watering clash that finished in a scintillating 4-1 win for the Germans.

At the back of a decimating 7-0 win over Malaysia, Netherlands came into the competition and looked strong on the offense as they made some impressive incisions through Billy Bakker and Mirco Pruijser.

Yet, it was a fantastic run from Valentin Verga on the left flank as his reverse flick threaded the gap between Germany's custodian Tobias Walter and the defender as the Netherlands drew first blood.

An attempt to score in the opening quarter from a penalty corner took a deflection off the post but the Germans converted their second penalty corner as Muller deflected a ball in from Christopher Ruhr to level scores at the brink of half-time.

With both teams failing to score in the third quarter, it was only a matter of time before either team broke free in the final quarter.

The Germans did exactly that as 'Man of the Match' Florian Fuchs created an opening with a penalty corner as Windfeder gave his team the lead with a scorching drive.

In the last ten minutes, the Germans added two more goals as the Dutch were left scathing after opening the scoring in the game. Here are the talking points from Germany's return from behind 4-1 win over the Netherlands at the Hockey World Cup 2018.

#5 Tight opening half for both teams

Germany and the Netherlands started off the opening half in fine fashion as both teams made some impressive runs into the scoring area with the midfielders from both teams creating ample opportunities to score.

Verga Valentine's opener seemed to pile the pressure on the Germans. But that did not see them fall back as some top runs from Ruhr and Muller created a penalty corner for the Germans in the final seconds of the second quarter, which was duly converted by Muller with a clever deflection inches away from the goalmouth.

At the final whistle of the first half, the stats hardly titled towards either side as both teams shared the same number of turnovers at 20 while the Netherlands were only slightly ahead with 51% of possession.

