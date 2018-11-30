×
Hockey World Cup 2018: Germany vs Pakistan - Preview, Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to Watch online

Abhishek Arora
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
100   //    30 Nov 2018, 19:19 IST

Haner Martin of Germany in action
Haner Martin of Germany in action

The drama continues at the 2018 Hockey World Cup as Germany and Pakistan get set to lock horns in what will be the 8th match of the coveted tournament and 2nd match of Pool D. The German team were once considered the heavyweights in World Hockey but have witnessed a slight slump in form in the recent past.

They were the Olympic gold medallists in 2008 and 2012 and went on to bag bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Their last performance at the World Cup was not at all satisfactory compared to their gold standards as they finished at the 6th position. 

Stefan Kermas and his troops have not managed to achieve much success in 2018 and will be looking to break the jinx with a podium finish at the Bhubaneshwar Hockey World Cup. In no way will the sixth-ranked Germans take 13-ranked Pakistan lightly as the latter also have an enviable squad. The main focus for the German team will be to get momentum early on in the tournament as the format of the 16-team 2018 Hockey World Cup is such that each game is of paramount importance. 

30-year-old captain Martin Haner and 31-year-old Tobias Hauke -- who were both part of the gold medal-winning team of the 2012 London Olympics -- will look to make their experience count and bring glory to their nation. Christopher Ruhr, Mats Grambush, and Florian Fuchs will be the three players who will provide the critical strength and stability up front. 


On the other hand, Pakistan is being led by the 28-year-old Muhammad Rizwan Sr. -- and the Green Machines will leave no stone unturned to make a mark at the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneshwar. A tough challenge awaits them in their inaugural match of the event as they go up against the mighty Germans. It has been a frustrating year for Tauqeer Dar and his troops as they have failed to win anything significant. 

Even though Pakistan will go into the encounter as the underdogs, hockey fans can expect them to give a stiff challenge as they have the likes of Mubashar Ali and Aleem Bilal in their squad -- two players whose drag flicking ability is famous around the globe. Another exciting contest awaits as Pakistan get set to square off against Germany.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match between Germany and Pakistan:

Event: Men's Hockey World Cup 2018

Venue: Bhubaneswar, India

Date: 1 November 2018

Time:  7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast: 

India: Star Sports, Star Sports HD

UK: BT Sport

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: Eurosport

New Zealand: Sky Sports (NZ)

Argentina: ESPN

South Africa: SuperSport

Live Streaming: Hotstar, FIH Official Youtube Channel

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Hockey World Cup Points table, schedule, stats & previews.

Topics you might be interested in:
Hockey World Cup 2018 Germany Hockey Pakistan Hockey Muhammad Rizwan Sr Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule
