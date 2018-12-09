Hockey World Cup 2018, Netherlands vs Pakistan: 3 Standout Players from the match

Netherlands secured a fine win over Pakistan

Netherlands showed no sign of nervousness as they beat Pakistan 5-1 in their Pool C match.

This was also the last group match of this World Cup before the crossovers starts tomorrow and enjoyed by a packed crowd at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Netherlands got the majority of the crowd support and made full use of it.

Netherland and Pakistan have met each other 12 times in the World Cup, within Pakistan winning six of them. This was also an affair between sides who share seven World Cups between them – Pakistan won four and Netherlands three.

However, Netherlands have become a potent power in the world of hockey where as Pakistan are an old self of their champion team, which ruled the world in the last century.

Thierry Brinkman opened the scoring for Netherlands in the 7th minute but Pakistan equalised couple of minutes later through Umar Bhutta.

As they match was promising to be thrilling encounter, Netherlands made it one-sided affair with their domination on the turf. Valentine Verga put the Dutchmen in lead in the second quarter and Bob de Voogd increased the lead in the third.

Netherlands scored two more goals in the last quarter through Jorrit Croon and Mink van der Weerden.

Netherlands will now face Canada in the crossovers on Tuesday whereas Pakistan will have a tough test when they take the field against Belgium.

#3 Rashid Mehmood

Mehmood did a brilliant job

Pakistan needed someone in their team who could hold the ball and control the possession like their captain Mohammed Rizwan, who is out of the World Cup. Rashid Mehmood, one of the most experienced players on the field, did the job beautifully against Netherlands.

It was not enough though to keep the scoreline respectable. But at least Pakistan were lucky to register a goal in their name and Rashid was main man behind it. It was his brilliant pass which fell to Umar Bhutta, who made no mistake.

Pakistan got three penalty corners right after they conceded. But there was no one in their team who could convert straight using his drag flicking skills. In came Rashid.

After the third attempt was saved, the ball suddenly fell to Rashid, who squared it to Umar, standing near the first post. Umar calmly received the ball before placing it past the Dutch goalkeeper.

Rashid also played an important in keeping their defensive shapes right in the first half. Pakistan may have lost concentration and the match miserably, but Rashid earned praise for his contribution.

