Hockey World Cup 2018, Semifinal 2: 3 Reasons Why Netherlands beat Australia

Mohak Arora

The Dutch edged the World No.1 team in the shootout

Netherlands edged Australia 4-3 in the penalty shootout after drawing 2-2 to progress to the World Cup final.

Unsurprisingly, both the coaches set up their teams with the intent of attacking from the word 'go'. While Australia were presented with a few opportunities in the first five minutes, they failed to convert any of them.

In the ninth minute, Glenn Schuurman put the Oranje ahead as he deflected a cross from Jeroen Hertzberger in the back of the net.

Five minutes into the second quarter, Seve Van Ass doubled his side's lead via a lucky deflection from an Australian defender.

At the end of the third quarter, Australia sighed with relief as they scored off a penalty corner to pull one back. In the dying moments, the Kookaburras equalized with a beautiful counter attack that just involved a total of six touches to take the match to a shootout.

The Dutch edged the World No.1 team in the shootout as Daniele Beale missed the decisive shot in sudden death after scoring earlier in the shootout.

The Dutch goalkeeper, Pirmin Blaak was adjudged the man of the match for making a number of important saves, both, in open play and in the shootout as well.

On Sunday, Netherlands play in their 7th World Cup final and would be looking to win it for a record-equaling 4th time against neighbors Belgium who have qualified for a World Cup final for the first time.

Let's look at 3 reasons why Netherlands won against the mighty Australians.

#3 The Netherlands were clinical in attack

The Dutch players were much faster on the break and much more clinical when it came to finding the back of the net

Australia had more possession, more shots, more shots on target, more turnovers but Netherlands scored two goals in the first 20 minutes of the match while Colin Batch's men weren't able to find the back of the net till the end of the third quarter.

The Dutch players were much faster on the break and much more clinical when it came to finding the back of the net.

In the first goal, it looked like Hertzberger just walked past three or four Australian defenders as he went to the byline and crossed the ball for Schuurman to lead the Aussies.

The story in the second goal was similar as no defender in yellow was able to knick the ball off Van Ass who got lucky and got the goal at the end of a quick move.

