Hockey World Cup 2018: Spain vs France - 3 Standout Players from the match

Spain v France - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

The sixth day of the 2018 Hockey World Cup featured two of the most exciting teams squaring off as Spain and France clashed in a game that saw the two teams drawing level with the score reading 1-1 when the final whistle was blown at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneshwar.

The French started strong as their pressing style of play earned them an early opening as Victor Charlet's reverse flick met a deflection from Timothee Clement in front of the goalmouth that triggered celebrations in the French camp.

Spain did have their chances all through the game as four penalty corners in the first half - two in each quarter - went begging as Les Blues chugged on with an early advantage into the break.

The Spaniards, with the most possession in the opening half started strong in the third quarter as they created quite a few opportunities but yet again failed to score. Enrique Gonzalez's one to one challenge with France's custodian Arthur Theiffry saw the ball flying wide over the post while a drag flick on the penalty corner was deflected off by a fantastic effort from Tom Genestet at the goal line.

Just as it seemed like the Red Sticks would fail to breach the French defense, an offense triangle from Spain kept the hopes alive as Enrique Gonzalez found a charging Quemada from the left flank, who sent out a low ball to Iglesias as the striker calmly deposited the ball into the goal, drawing level after a missing numerous opportunities.

With a little less than ten minutes left on the clock, France earned a penalty stroke which was saved by a flying Quico Cortes as the score stayed on 1-1. In the end, the save proved to be a decisive moment as there was nothing to separate the two teams at the final whistle.

Here are the three standout players from this encounter.

#3 Victor Charlet (France)

Victor Charlet (L) led his team from the front

The Les Blues skipper was in fine form both in offense and defense as his presence on the turf kept the French in the lead for a vast majority of the game until the final quarter, when Iglesias's deflection found the back of the net.

Charlet was in the thick of things early in the game as he wafted through the Spanish defense and sent out a rocket through a back flick that was calmly deposited into the net by Timothee Clement in front of the goalmouth.

The towering figure was yet again in action as he assumed his position as the main runner in all of Spain's penalty corners and made some fabulous runs as the Spaniards failed to score from any of their PCs.

Such was his influence on the outcome as he was key in a number of interceptions that threatened to pave way for the Spaniards to score. In the end, his top-flight defending ensured that his team finished with a tie.

