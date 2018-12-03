Hockey World Cup 2018: Spain vs France - 5 Talking Points

France defenders did not allow the Spanish attackers to take control

Spain and France drew 1-1 at the Kalinga Stadium in their Pool A fixture of the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

In the 6th minute of the first quarter, Victor Charlet carved out an opportunity for goal as his clever backhander pass was deflected in the back of the net by Timothee Clement.

Les Blues dominated the first quarter as they had 7 circle penetrations compared to just 5 for the Red Sticks. After that, Jeroen Delmee's men were just happy to sit back with the Spanish team bombing forward with attack after attack.

After many unsuccessful penalty corners, Spain finally breached the resilient France defense as Alvaro Iglesias found the back of the net in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

Both the teams now sit on 1 point each with -1 goal difference after two matches. Spain just edge France in the 3rd position via more goals scored and is in a better position to qualify for the crossover matches.

#5 Outstanding French defence

France conceded just 2 goals against the dangerous Black Sticks and proved their tactical defensive masterclass once more as they conceded just one goal, that too in the fourth quarter of the match.

After scoring an early goal, the French defense came up against an energetic, skillful and creative Spain attack but they did not give in. Every Spanish attack was thwarted away by the resilient defense.

The Red Sticks had 7 Penalty corners but they failed to convert any of them because of the excellent saves made by Arthur Thieffry. When the goalkeeper was beaten, the defense stood up to deny the Spanish side any way through to goal.

From a Penalty corner, Romeu's shot was heading for the top corner with Thieffry well beaten and up stepped Tom Gentstet who deflected the ball wide.

