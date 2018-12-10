Hockey World Cup 2018: The Netherlands vs Pakistan - 3 Talking Points

Pakistan began well but fell apart after the long breather

The Pool of Death of the Hockey World Cup was alive until the last round of matches with all four teams having a chance to advance to the knockouts and the Germans being assured of the same in advance.

The Pakistan players watching from the sidelines would well have heaved a sigh of relief when the Germans finally overcame Malaysia after a few stutters knowing quite well that all that was required of them to advance to the crossovers was to prevent the Dutch from scoring eight goals or more.

Yet, Rehan Butt declared before the match that his team was aiming for a win against the Netherlands as they wanted to finish second in the pool to play Canada and avoid Belgium in the crossovers.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, knew quite well that the Germans had already booked a quarter-final place but had just to earn a point to finish second in the pool.

Pakistan did begin like they meant business but the Dutch gradually asserted themselves and gained some valuable match practice ahead of the crossovers against Canada.

We take a look at 3 factors that may have influenced the final outcome of the match that ended with a 5-1 scoreline in favour of The Netherlands.

#3 Pakistan go on the offensive for the first time in the World Cup

After adopting a staid defensive approach against the Germans which was understandable - and playing an equally cautious game against Malaysia which seemed to defy logic, Pakistan began with purpose against a Dutch side who were equally intent on scoring early.

Although the Dutch had more of the ball, Pakistan did not hesitate to move up the pitch whenever an opportunity presented itself and Umar Bhutta got the equalizer for his team just a couple of minutes after Thierry Brinkman had scored the opening goal.

Bhutta's goal emboldened the Pakistan strikers who tested the Dutch defence with a series of quick attacks and ensured that their side remained in the contest up until the long breather after which Caldas' side imposed themselves upon their lower-ranked opponents.

