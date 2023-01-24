Hockey World Cup 2023:  Australia overcome strong Spanish challenge 4-3; to meet either England or Germany in semifinal

Three-time champions Australia are through to the semifinals of the Hockey World Cup 2023 with an exciting 4-3 win over Spain after trailing 0-2 early in the contest.

Australia, a pre-tournament favourite, were put to the test by Max Caldas' team, who stunned the 2018 bronze medalists with a couple of quick goals, but captain Marc Miralles missed a vital penalty stroke in the 55th minute much to the dismay of the Spanish camp.

Xavier Gispert gave Spain the lead in the 19th minute against the run of play after the Kookaburras threatened in the circle but failed to score from three short corners after having converted 7 PCs in the group stages.

Kookaburras @Kookaburras



We were forced to do it the hard way falling behind early before coming home strong,



#AUSvESP #HWC2023 #PrideoftheKookas FT | We are into the last four of the FIH World Cup after surviving a 7-goal thriller against Spain.We were forced to do it the hard way falling behind early before coming home strong, Andrew Charter saving a penalty stroke to seal the win. FT | We are into the last four of the FIH World Cup after surviving a 7-goal thriller against Spain.We were forced to do it the hard way falling behind early before coming home strong, Andrew Charter saving a penalty stroke to seal the win.#AUSvESP #HWC2023 #PrideoftheKookas https://t.co/x0OMFf6xoS

Blake Govers wore an anguished look as his drag flicks were saved by goalkeeper Adrian Rafi while one flew wide of the target.

Marc Recasens added to the Red Sticks' tally off a quick counter-attack in the 23rd minute while Spain very nearly scored a third when Lacalle failed to tap one in at the goalmouth.

Flynn Ogilvie reduced the deficit for the Australians seconds before the half-time hooter while Aran Zalewski leveled things up immediately after the long break.

The Kookaburras kept their feet on the pedal and Jeremy Hayward got his short corner on target while an accidental deflection got the ball in the Spanish goal.

No fortuitous deflection was needed for Hayward to score his second goal of the match and 98th overall as Colin Batch's side manufactured four goals in the space of seven minutes to turn the contest on its head.

Kookaburras @Kookaburras



4-2 #AUSvESP #HWC2023 37' GOAL! Hayward makes it two in four minutes - there was no stopping that drag flick. International goal #98 for Jerry.4-2 37' GOAL! Hayward makes it two in four minutes - there was no stopping that drag flick. International goal #98 for Jerry.🇦🇺 4-2 🇪🇸 #AUSvESP #HWC2023

Andrew Charter denied Joaquin Menini but failed to stop Marc Miralles' powerful drag-flick with five minutes left towards the end of the third quarter.

Miralles had a chance to level things up but Charter did well to save the skipper's penalty stroke which ensured Australia a safe passage into yet another World Cup semifinal.

Australia have qualified for the semifinals of every single edition of the Hockey World Cup since 1975 where they ended up fifth.

Australia to take on either England or Germany in the Hockey World Cup 2023 semifinals

Australia remain in the hunt for a World Cup medal Image Ctsy: Hockey India

The Australians are certain to face a stern challenge when they take on either England or Germany in the semifinals of the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup.

Paul Revington has transformed the manner in which the English play their hockey with a string of impressive performances.

A 4-4 draw against India in the group stages at the 2022 Commonwealth Games was followed by a close semifinal against the Kookaburras, which England lost 2-3 after leading 2-0.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



AUS 4:3 ESP Australia is the first team to seal its berth in the semi-final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.AUS 4:3 ESP Australia is the first team to seal its berth in the semi-final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. 🇦🇺 AUS 4:3 ESP 🇪🇸 https://t.co/9LWqyfx4zh

A 3-0 victory over the Netherlands in the ongoing Pro League (as Great Britain) added to the team's momentum in the lead-up to the Hockey World Cup, where England topped Pool D ahead of India, Spain, and Wales.

The Germans, meanwhile, are a team on the ascendancy, having lost to India in the bronze medal match during the Tokyo Olympics, and are unbeaten in Odisha after having beaten both Japan and South Korea while playing out a draw against arch-rivals Belgium in the group stages.

Poll : 0 votes