Hockey World Cup: 3 Reasons why Netherlands lost against Germany

It was Germany who prevailed in this heavyweight clash

Two-time World Cup winners Germany thrashed three-time champions Netherlands in their crucial Pool-D match.

Germany won by a 4-1 margin in an exciting encounter in nearly packed Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The match was termed as a winner-takes-it-all affair as the winner could all but seal the top position in the group.

As it seems, Germany are on their way again to the quarter-finals. Only two times did the Germans failed to reach the last four, in the first edition (1971) and last one (2014).

Germany made short work of their opponents who were dominant in the quarter but were sloppy in the others. Valentine Verga opened the scoring for Netherlands in the first quarter and Mathias Muller scored the equaliser in the second quarter.

Germans blew a six-minute blitz in the fourth quarter in which Lucan Windfeder, Marco Miltkau and Christopher Ruhr scored in the space of six minutes.

Germany now stand top of the group with six points and a draw against Malaysia would secure them a direct entry to quarter-finals.

Let us look at the three reasons why Netherlands lost the match in the Hockey World Cup 2018:

#3 Netherlands must rue missed opportunities

The Dutch side was trying to find passes through short passes but resolute German defenders were not allowing spaces to do so

Netherlands played exceptionally well in the first half. They kept the possession and created more and more attacks in Germany’s half. Though the German’s had the first shot on goal through Christopher Ruhr, it was Netherlands who were dominating.

The Dutch side was trying to find passes through short passes but resolute German defenders were not allowing spaces to do so. They team were playing with aggression and energy that was needed in this kind of game.

Netherlands had their first shot on goal in the 10th minute through Billy Bakker. They deservedly got the lead in the 13th minute thanks to a brilliant effort from Valentine Verga.

But surprisingly after the first quarter, there was a sudden deep in Netherland’s performance, as they allowed Germany to get back into the game.

As the game went on, Germany had more control on the midfield and kept attacking the Dutchmen.

With the kind of pressure they created, Netherlands should’ve killed the match in the first half itself. As the German’s were sitting back most of the time and defending, Netherlands had the opportunity to pile more pressure on them but they failed.

