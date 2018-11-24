×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Hockey World Cup: 5 most successful teams in the history of the tournament

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    24 Nov 2018, 13:30 IST

Indian Hockey Team
Indian Hockey Team

The 14th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar from 28th November to 16th December 2018. This is the most prestigious tournament, in the game of field hockey, after the Olympics. The first edition of the Hockey World Cup was held in 1971, in Barcelona, Spain. The tournament was initially held after every two years. But from 1982 onward, it is held after every 4 years.

In the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1971, Pakistan came out victorious by beating hosts Spain in the final. In the 13 previous editions of the tournament held so far, as many as five countries have won the tournament and 11 countries have managed to finish in the top 3.

In this article, we look at the five most successful teams in the history of this tournament.

#5 India

India's victorious squad from the 1975 World Cup
India's victorious squad from the 1975 World Cup

The Indian hockey team has a glorious past, with as many as 8 Olympic Gold medals in their kitty, which is till date a record. However in the World Cup, India's record has been below par. They have managed to win the tournament, only once, in 1975, in Malaysia.

In the 1975 finals, India beat their arch rivals, Pakistan by 2-1 margin, to win the title. In 1973, they managed to reach the finals, but could not win it. They were beaten by hosts Netherlands, by 4-2 margin, in penalty shootout. In the 1st edition of the tournament, India finished third, after losing out to Pakistan in the semifinals.

However in the last ten editions of the tournament, India has failed to win a single medal. With the emergence of countries like Germany, Netherlands, Australia, England and Argentina, Indian hockey team lost its supremacy. However in the last few years, the Indian team is again making a comeback. They are back among the top five hockey nations.

With home advantage in their favour, India can definitely hope to win a medal in the upcoming 2018 edition.

World Cup Titles: 1 (1975); Runners-up: 1 (1973); Third Place: 1 (1971)

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 India Men's National Hockey Team Pakistan Hockey Sardar Singh Sohail Abbas
Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
Hockey Flashbacks: The first-ever Men's Hockey World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Hockey Flashbacks : The most hostile World Cup ever for...
RELATED STORY
Hockey Flashback: When India slumped and Pakistan lifted...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Complete Squads for all Teams
RELATED STORY
Hockey Flashbacks: When Pakistan wons their 2nd...
RELATED STORY
Hockey Flashbacks, 1994 FIH World Cup: So near, yet so...
RELATED STORY
Cash-strapped Pakistan's Hockey World Cup participation...
RELATED STORY
Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Preview and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Lahore 1990 to Bhubaneswar 2018 - Jude Felix on India,...
RELATED STORY
FIH Hockey World Cup: Down the Memory Lane with Stamps
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us