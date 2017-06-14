Hockey World League Semifinals 2017 Schedule: India's Time Table

India begin their HWL Semi-finals campaign on June 15.

14 Jun 2017

India will play Pakistan on 18th June

The 2017 Hockey World League (HWL) semi-finals, being held in London, starts from June 15, with the Indian team opening its campaign on Thursday against Scotland.

HWL semi-finals will be very important for Team India, where they are grouped in Pool B along with Canada, Scotland, Netherlands and Pakistan. After the opening match against Scotland, the team will play Canada on June 17, Pakistan on June 18 and the world number four Netherlands on June 20.

HWL, which takes place from 15 to 25 June 2017, will also act as the HWL finals and the World Cup qualifier.

Indian Men’s Team have arrived in London on the back of a good learning experience at the Three Nations Invitational tournament held in in Dusseldorf, Germany which concluded on 6th June.

They registered one win and one loss against Belgium and a draw and a loss against the host nation. Prior to this tournament, Team India won the bronze medal at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as well.

India's group stage fixtures Scotland 15th June Canada 17th June Pakistan 18th June Netherlands 20th June

The game to watch out for would be the hotly-contested match-up between the two neighbouring countries India and Pakistan on the 18th. Both the teams will be hoping to qualify for the Hockey World League final later in 2017 which will be played in Bhubaneswar. India are number six in the World Rankings while Pakistan are placed on the 13th position

India’s ace drag-flicker and defender Rupinder Pal Singh and midfielder SK Uthappa have been ruled out of the HWL League Semi-Finals and they will be replaced by defender Jasjit Singh Kular and Sumit respectively.

“With a strong core group who have been working together since February this year, we have several options and I don’t see this as a setback for us at all,” said coach Roelant Oltmans ahead of the team’s first match.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Vikas Dahiya

Defenders: Pardeep Mor, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Jasjit Singh Kular, Harmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Chinglensana Singh, Sumit, Satbir Singh, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh

Forwards: Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh.

Live Coverage

Team India’s matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1HD Hindi. All matches have a scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m.