HWL Semi final 2017: India vs Holland live streaming info, where to watch on TV, squads and team news

Both sides met at the Rio Olympics last year as well.

India take on Holland in their last group fixture

India will be looking to avenge their loss to Holland at the Rio Olympics last year as the teams face off in their final pool stage game at the ongoing Hockey World League Semifinals. Both teams have enjoyed strong starts to the competition, winning three matches each.

The Men in Blue have scored 14 goals in their three games so far and conceded two. They won their opener against Scotland by a 4-1 margin, coming from behind after conceding in the first quarter. Their second win was a routine affair as they defeated Canada 3-0 with a clinical performance.

In their last encounter, India recorded their biggest victory over arch-rivals Pakistan as they won by a whopping 7-1 margin, with braces from Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Talwinder Singh, along with the solitary goal by Pardeep Mor.

Holland are also unbeaten in their opening three encounters, winning all of them and conceding just once. Ranked number four in the world, they blanked Pakistan 4-0 and Scotland 3-0 and in their last match, they defeated Canada by a 3-1 margin.

India’s coach Roelant Oltmans stated that there is still a lot of work to be done. He said, “I am quite pleased with the team’s performance so far but our job is not finished yet. We have to stay upbeat, continue to be aggressive and execute our plans 100 per cent in all the areas to excel against The Netherlands who also have had a good start to the tournament.”

Squads

India – Akash Chikte, Vikas Dahiya, Pradeep Mor, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Jasjit Singh Kular, Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Sumit, Satbir Singh, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, Harjeet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SV Sunil, Talwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh

Holland - ALGERA Tristan, van DAM Thijs, de GEUS Jonas, CROON Jorrit, BAKKER Billy, VERGA Valentin, SCHUURMAN Glenn, de WIJN Sander, BAART Sander, KEMPERMAN Robbert, PRUIJSER Mirco, KELLERMAN Bjorn, de VOOGD Bob, van der VEN Sam, BRINKMAN Thierry, BLAAK Pirmin, WORTELBOER Floris, van der WEERDEN Mink

Match prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a fantastic start to the tournament and will be gunning for the top spot in their group. India and Holland both have high-quality players in their squads and their match will be one to watch out for.

Verdict – India 2-2 Holland

Live match information

Time – 6.30 PM IST

Venue – Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London

Broadcasting – Star Sports 2 HD/SD

Live Streaming – Hotstar

