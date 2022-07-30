IND vs GHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Commonwealth Games match – July 31st, 2022

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Ghana in their opening match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. India are placed fifth in the FIH men's world rankings, while Ghana find themselves in 36th place.

The two teams have been drawn in Group B of the competition alongside England, Wales and Canada. Ghana will be playing their second match of the tournament when they meet India on Sunday. The African nation lost their first match 0-6 against hosts England.

Match Details

Match: India vs Ghana

Date & Time: July 31, 2022, at 7:30 pm IST

Venue: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Squads to choose from

India

PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Ghana

Alfred Ntiamoah, Charles Abbiw, Elikem Akaba, Derick Owusu Lee, Christopher Dogbe, Eugene Acheampong, Emmanuel Ankomah, Mohammed Osumanu, Matthew Damalie, Samuel Afari, Francis Tettey, Michael Baiden, Duisberg Offei, Richard Adjei, Kwofie Benjamin, Luke Damalie, Emmanuel Akaba, and Samuel Agbeli, Tyche Offei.

Predicted Playing XI

India

PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.

Ghana

Eugene Acheampong, Mohammed Osumanu, Michael Baiden, Luke Damalie, Charles Abbiw, Elikem Akaba, Samuel Agbeli, Alfred Ntiamoah, Derick Owusu Lee, Kwofie Benjamin, Emmanuel Akaba.

IND vs GHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Commonwealth Games)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: PR Sreejesh, Varun Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Mohammed Osumanu, Charles Abbiw, Elikem Akaba, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Kwofie Benjamin.

Captain: Manpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: PR Sreejesh, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Michael Baiden, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Charles Abbiw, Samuel Agbeli, Derick Owusu Lee, Abhishek.

Captain: Abhishek, Vice-Captain: PR Sreejesh

