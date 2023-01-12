IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 13th, 2023

India (IND) will lock horns with Spain (SPA) in the fourth match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.

Both teams are placed in Pool D along with England and Wales. The Indian team will start the tournament as one of the favorites as they are expected to get a lot of support from the fans.

Team India crashed out of the 2018 Hockey World Cup after losing 2-1 against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. This will be a golden opportunity for the team to get their hands on the trophy in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Spain had a disappointing 2018 Hockey World Cup outing as they got knocked out in the group stage without winning a single game. They will be looking to make a strong comeback this year and a win against the hosts will be a big boost for the Iberian team.

Match Details

Match: India vs Spain

Date & Time: January 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

India

Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

Spain

Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

Probable Playing XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay

Spain

Adrian Rafi, Marc Vizcaino, Marc Recasens, Ignacio Rodriguez, Cesar Curiel, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Lacalle Borja, Joaquin Menini, Alvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez

IND vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Ignacio Rodriguez, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Marc Miralles, Manpreet Singh, Lacalle Borja Mandeep Singh, Joaquin Menini

Captain: Akashdeep Singh, Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Ignacio Rodriguez, Marc Recasens, Akashdeep Singh, Marc Miralles, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Joaquin Menini

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Ignacio Rodriguez

