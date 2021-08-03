India at Olympics schedule for today [August 3]: Sonam Malik, Tajinderpal Singh, Annu Rani and the Indian hockey team

India enters Day 11 of the Olympics with expectations of locking in a few more medals. All eyes will be on the Indian hockey team as they face the World No. 1 Belgium. A win here guarantees a place in the final which will end their 41-year medal-drought in hockey.

However, Belgium are world champions and it will require a splendid performance from India to beat them. Players like Gurjant Singh. Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and P.R. Sreejesh will all need to put in some big performances to get the better of their opponents.

India starts its wrestling campaign with Sonam Malik today. She will compete in the women's 62 kg freestyle 1/8 elimination against Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia. Bolorutya is ranked eighth in the world. The Indian has a tough draw ahead, but she has proven in the past that she can pull off some big upsets. Sonam defeated Rio bronze medalist Sakshi Malik twice in the national qualifiers leading up to the Olympics.

AB HOGA DANGAL!

India will have two participants in the field events at the Olympics today. Annu Rani will compete in the women's javelin throw qualification Group A and will need to put in her career-best performance to advance into the next round.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will participate in the men's shot put event. The Indian broke the Asian and national record with a 21.49 meter throw at the Indian Grand Prix-4 in 2021.

India at Olympics: Schedule for all Indian events on August 3

Athletics

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) - 5:50 AM IST

Annu Rani

Men's Shot Put Qualification (Group A) - 3:45 PM IST

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Hockey

Men's Semi-Finals - 7:00 AM IST

India vs Belgium

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Finals - 9:12 AM IST

Bolortuya Khurelkhuu vs Sonam Malik

India at Olympics: Streaming details for all the Indian events on August 3

The best of men's football, acrobatic gymnastics & a lot more action awaits you at #TokyoOlympics2020 tomorrow 🤩



Which sport are you the most excited to watch at #OlympicsOnSony? 🤔



Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

