India at Olympics schedule for today [August 4]: Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Indian women's hockey team and more

Day 12 will be important for India at the Olympics. Several big events that can help India increase their medal count are lined up for today. Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will compete in the qualification round of the javelin throw event. All eyes will be on star thrower Neeraj Chopra. The 23-year-old recorded a stunning career-best of 88.07 meters at the Indian Grand Prix to set a national record.

“Javelin is my identity and I am incomplete without it, but I know I have to be patient.”



India's Asian Games champion @Neeraj_chopra1 is beginning to look forward following a throw-free lockdown.



— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 27, 2020

The qualification mark for the javelin throw event is set at 83.50 meters. If Neeraj manages a throw somewhere close to his personal best, the Indian will have every chance of finishing on the podium.

India's women's hockey team will be up against Argentina today and will have to put in their best efforts to advance to the finals. Day 12 also marks the start of the women's golf event. Aditi Ashok and Divya Dagar will represent the nation at the event.

India's wrestling contingent will also have an action-packed day at the Olympics. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik will all feature in their respective events on Day 12. Wrestling has brought India ample success in the past. The same is expected this year, with many easy draws in favor of the Indian grapplers.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is all set to compete in the women's welterweight semi-finals. Up against world champion Busenaz Surmeneli, she will have to be aggressive right from the start. After having already secured a medal, she will fight for her place in the final to clinch a possible gold for the country.

India at Olympics: Schedule for India's events at the Olympics on Day 12

Athletics

Men's javelin throw (Group A) - 5:35 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra

Men's javelin throw (Group B) - 7:05 AM IST

Shivpal Singh

Boxing

Women's welterweight (semifinal 1) - 11:00 AM IST

Lovlina Borgohain vs. Busenaz Sürmeneli

Golf

Women's individual round 1 - 4:00 AM IST

Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar

Hockey

Women's tournament (semifinal) - 3:30 PM IST

Argentina vs India

Wrestling

Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 Finals - 8:21 AM IST

Óscar Tigreros (Colombia) vs Ravi Kumar Dahiya (India)

Women's freestyle 57kg 1/8 Finals- 8:28 AM IST

Iryna Kurachkina vs. Anshu Malik

Men's freestyle 86kg 1/8 Finals - 8:49 AM IST

Ekerekeme Agiomor vs. Deepak Punia

Olympics 2021: Streaming details of all Indian events at the Olympics on Day 12

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

