India vs Germany bronze medal match: Head-to-head record, rankings and more

India will lock horns with Germany in the bronze-medal match of the men's hockey event at the Tokyo Olympics. In the semis, the 'Men in Blue' put in their best effort, but Belgium proved to be too strong, as they ran out 5-2 victors to book their spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Germany lost 3-1 to Australia in the other semi-final. Germany, who claimed bronze in the Rio Olympics, may once again have to possibly settle for the same. But they will be up against a tough Indian team who will be determined to get to the podium and end a long drought for an Olympic medal in hockey.

India vs Germany head-to-head record

India met Germany in a warm-up match before the Tokyo Olympics, which the latter won 3-2.

FT🇦🇺3-1🇩🇪



AUS reach the Olympic final! A brilliant match comes to an end, and the @Kooburras have set up a gold medal match against @BELRedLions on Thursday. Heartbreak for @DHB_hockey , who were fantastic.



Match info: https://t.co/Q89DUiWHEZ#Tokyo2020 #hockey #AUSvGER — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 3, 2021

Previously, India dominated Germany when the two teams met earlier in March, with the Men in Blue thrashing the Rio Olympics bronze medalists 6-1. The two teams were set to square off in the FIH Pro League, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the event.

The last time India and Germany met in the Olympics was in Rio 2016, a group-stage game which the latter won 2-1. The scores were tied with three seconds remaining before Christopher Ruhr drilled in the winner in the dying seconds of the game.

India vs Germany World Rankings

The Indian team's brilliant form this year and fabulous group-stage performance at the Olympics has helped them get to their best-ever ranking of world number. 3.

The Germans have also looked in good form this year. They had a terrific FIH Hockey Pro League campaign, where they bagged some big wins, helping them get to the world number 4 ranking.

India vs Germany bronze-medal match preview

India pulled off a stunning comeback after their 7-1 defeat to Australia. They have looked solid upfront and attacked with intent, which has helped the team get some positive results. They face a tough challenge against Germany, but their determination to win a medal for the country could see them overcome the staunch test.

Germany are an attack-dominant team, scoring 23 goals in the tournament thus far. So the Indian defence will have to be on their toes in this game. They will have to try and minimize the number of penalty corners conceded and put in a stout defensive display to bag the bronze medal.

Edited by Bhargav