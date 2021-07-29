India vs Argentina men's hockey Olympics 2021 player ratings: An attacking masterclass seals a 3-1 win for India

The Indian men's hockey team continued their good form at the Olympics 2021 as they defeated Argentina 3-1 in their fourth Pool A fixture. With this, the Indian team sealed second spot in the pool and confirmed a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Argentina, who are the defending champions at this year's Olympics, made India fight till the very end. Argentina are known for their dogged defense and counter attacking abilities, and they stuck to that formula against India as well. India mounted attack after attack only to be denied by the Argentine defense.

The score was 1-0 in favor of India at the end of the third quarter but that was when the game exploded. Argentina drew level with a penalty corner. India were put under pressure and the result could have been different (a draw) on another day. However, this Indian team not only showed grit in holding them out but also managed to strike back with two more goals to seal a vital win.

A draw would have left Argentina as the happier side since India dominated more in attack and had more chances. But the Indians continued their attacking and aggressive game and were rewarded with two late goals.

India continue their good form at the Olympics 2021

This was India's second consecutive win since the drubbing they faced at the hands of the Australians. It proved that India has moved on from that poor one-off display and are on track to contend for a podium place at this year's tournament. They now have 3 wins in the tournament and have confirmed a second-place finish in Pool A.

The Indian players once again proved their mettle with a relentless performance. They had to dig deep and be patient to break the almost impenetrable Argentina defense. However, they were tactical in attack and never stopped believing. Let's take a look at the Indian team's player ratings from the match.

PR Sreejesh - 10/10

What would India do without their beloved Sreejesh? The Indian goalkeeper once again proved to be a vital cog for the Indian team as he made two very important saves in the second half to maintain his team's lead. Had India conceded a goal earlier than they did, they would have faced difficulty in stopping the Argentine onslaught later on.

Rupinder Pal Singh - 6/10

Rupinder Pal was not quite on the mark from the penalty corner, having missed both opportunities he got. However, he was solid in defense but conceded the penalty corner that led to Argentina's only goal.

Harmanpreet Singh - 8/10

Today was India's second drag-flicker's turn to shine. Harmanpreet sealed the win for India with a goal in the 59th minute of the match. He also played a role in defense and made some very important blocks and interceptions. It wa an impressive overall display from the experienced Indian.

Surender Kumar - 7/10

Surender Kumar was as dependable as ever. With India controlling possession for the majority of the match, Surender was calm and composed in defense and made no lapses except for a green card in the last quarter.

Amit Rohidas - 7/10

Amit Rohidas was good in today's match. He stuck to his position, made no mistakes and also contributed in attack on occasions. It was an important, balanced performance from Rohidas.

Manpreet Singh - 8/10

It was the midfield that allowed India to control possession during the match and Manpreet had a major role to play in that. He has formed a solid partnership with Hardik in the middle and the two Indian players are brilliant at moving the ball. In the third quarter, Manpreet's pass into the opposition circle won a penalty corner that gave India its first goal.

Hardik Singh - 8/10

Hardik continued his impressive run in the tournament with yet another solid performance. His delivery into the Argentine circle was fantastic and he ensured that the Indian attack had no dearth of chances to score.

Sumit - 7/10

He played a good supporting role in the midfield and helped in a clean transition from defense to attack.

Nilakanta Sharma - 7/10

He is another player who is having a fantastic tournament. He has shown that he is capable of holding the ball and an eye for making long passes. He did both of these things today as India won the match 3-1.

Mandeep Singh - 8/10

It was India's attack that stepped up today. Neat interplay by Mandeep, Simranjeet and Dilpreet in and around Argentina's penalty area ensured India won 28 circle penetrations. He would have loved to have been on the scoresheet but it was a solid performance nonetheless from Mandeep.

Dilpreet Singh - 9/10

It was a man of the match performance from Dilpreet Singh. The young forward had another brilliant game for the national side. He built the crucial second goal for India with a 360 degree spin and shot. The deflection was guided home by Vivek Sagar. He also strung great passes with Mandeep Singh that helped India win 28 circle penetrations.

Simranjeet Singh - 8/10

A powerful performance from the bench by Simranjeet. He is a threat inside the opposition circle due to his ability to display neat stick work. He also has the cavalry of good shooting at his disposal.

Varun Kumar - 8/10

Another substitute who made an impact in today's match. After failing to score a goal despite attacking relentlessly, it was Kumar's drag flick shot that got India their first goal.

Vivek Sagar Prasad - 8/10

Vivek Sagar poached a goal today after Dilpreet's shot was blocked and the deflection landed right in front of him. India were badly in need of that goal to swing the momentum their way and seal the game.

India will now face Japan in their last Pool A match, which is tomorrow. Graham Reid's men will be hoping to end their Pool fixtures on a high with a win against the host nation and advance to the quarter-finals on the back of three consecutive wins.

Edited by Diptanil Roy