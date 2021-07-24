India Olympic hockey points table: Pool A and Pool B full standings

India registered a stunning start to their hockey campaign at the Olympics. The side put up a stunning display against the Kiwis to take a 3-2 win. Their next opponents will be Australia, who managed a 5-3 win against Japan.

Only the top four teams in each of the two groups will enter the quarter-finals. All the teams in Group A have played one match each so far. In Group B, Belgium emerged victorious against the Netherlands in the only match played from the group. Here are the points tables after the first four games with two more to be played later in the day.

“Winning three points in a competition like the Olympic Games is really important."



Olympics 2021: Hockey Points table after four games

Pool A

#1 Australia

The Australians won 5-3 in their opening game against Japan. After taking a 2-0 lead, the Kookaburras defense lost their focus as they conceded three goals to go a goal down. However, the number 1 ranked team in the world did not quit. They executed their offensive plan to perfection and finished the game with a 5-3 comeback win.

#2 India

India secured a stunning 3-2 win against the Kiwis. Their defence and nerves were tested by the Kiwis as they were in contention to draw the game until the last few seconds. However, Harmanpreet Singh's 33rd minute goal secured a massive victory for the side.

#3 Argentina

The 2016 Hockey gold medalists started their campaign with a draw against the Spanish side.

#4 Spain

Spain came back from behind to equalize against Argentina.

#5 New Zealand

The Kiwis were good against India, even taking the lead in the sixth minute. However, they ultimately fell by a 3-2 scoreline and are without a point after their opening fixture.

#6 Japan

Japan could have pulled off the biggest upset of the Olympics 2021, as they scored three goals against Australia after going two goals down. However the Kookaburras were calm and composed and managed to come back from behind to beat Japan 5-3. This meant that the Japanese are now placed at the bottom of the table, due to their inferior goal difference.

Pool B

#1 Belgium

The mighty Belgian team started off their campaign with a 3-1 win over the Dutch team. All four goals came in the fourth quarter of the match.

#2 Netherlands

The Netherlands were handed a 3-1 defeat in the opening game of their group stage at the Olympics.

Great Britain will play South Africa in their opening game, while Germany will take on Canada to round off the first set of fixtures at the Olympics.

