India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Hero Asian Champions Trophy – August 8, 2023

India and Pakistan are all set to square off in the 15th match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai will host this exciting contest on Tuesday (August 8).

India are on a roll at the moment as they have secured a place in the semifinals of the tournament following yet another convincing 3-2 victory against the defending champions Korea. The hosts are firmly placed at the top of the points table with 10 points and a goal difference of +11.

After going winless for three consecutive games, Pakistan opened their account with a comfortable 2-1 victory over China. They have also booked their place in the semifinals of the competition as they are fourth in the points table with five points and a goal difference of -1.

Match Details

Match: India vs China, Match 15, Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 8, 2023, at 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh.

Pakistan

Ishtiaq Abdullah, Akmal Hussain, Khan Rooman, Aqeel Ahmed, Ahtisham Aslam, Mohammad Khan, Ammad Muhammad, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Rana, Afraz, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Shahid Abdul, Murtaza Muhammad, Zikriya Hayat, Abdullah Muhammad, Usama Bashir, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rahman.

Probable Playing XI

India

Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh.

Pakistan

Umar Bhutta, Akmal Hussain, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Usama Bashir, Rehman Abdul.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akmal Hussain, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Mohammad Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Rana, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akmal Hussain, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Mohammad Khan, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Umar Bhutta, Abdul Rana, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

Captain: Mohammad Khan, Vice-Captain: Varun Kumar