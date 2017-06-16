India vs Pakistan Hockey: History in numbers

With their next match scheduled in two days, here is a trip down the memory lane for India-Pakistan Hockey fans.

India and Pakistan have met each other on the field 167 times, over the span of 61 years

With India and Pakistan set to face off in the group stage of World Hockey League semi-final on June 18, we look at how the neighbouring nations have fared so far in the sport of Hockey since their first match 61 years ago.

1 – India met Pakistan on the field for the first time at the Summer Olympics in Melbourne in 1956 and won the match 1-0.

1 – India have so far beaten Pakistan in only one out of seven Asian Games Hockey final face-offs and in one out of four Asia Cup Hockey Final matches. On the other hand, Pakistan defeated India once in three matches in successive Olympics Hockey final matches between 1956 and 1964.

3 – Pakistan won the first three Asia Cup finals in 1982, 1985 and 1989 against India.

6 – Both the countries have a record of facing each other in the first six Asian Games Hockey finals.

7 – Pakistan’s seven victories in a row in 2004 is the longest winning streak for either of the countries.

7 – India’s biggest margin of victory against Pakistan has been 7-4, at both the Champions Trophy in 2003 and the Commonwealth Games in 2010, while Pakistan’s biggest win has been 7-1 at the Champions Trophy in 1980 and the Asian Games in 1982.

8 – India and Pakistan have played eight test series in a span of twenty-eight years between 1978 and 2006. Pakistan have won six of them, India have won one and one has been a draw.

16 – Most number of matches between India and Pakistan in a calendar year, in the year 2004. Pakistan won twelve out of those, India won two and two finished in a draw.

18 – The next faceoff between the country is scheduled to be held on the 18th June 2017 in the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.

21 – Former India hockey captain, Sandeep Singh is the highest goal scorer for India in Indo-Pak matches, with twenty-one goals.

55 – Former Pakistan hockey captain, Sohail Abbas has the highest number of goals in Indo-Pak matches with fifty-five.

82 – The number of matches Pakistan have defeated India in.

167 – In what is one of the most historical rivalries ever, India and Pakistan have met each other on the field 167 times, over the span of 61 years.

