India vs. Wales Commonwealth Games 2022 men's hockey schedule: Date, timings, squads & live streaming details

The India vs. Wales men's hockey match will be India's last league stage game at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The match will be played on August 4, 2022. The India vs. Wales match will be played at the University of Birmingham ground. The teams are grouped with England, Ghana and Canada in Pool B.

The Indian men's hockey team will be hoping for a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games after narrowly missing out on a medal in the last edition in 2018, finishing fourth.

The Indian men's hockey team will be gunning to finish on the podium. The team enjoyed an exceptional season in the FIH Pro League, finishing third.

The Manpreet Singh-led team will take confidence from their Pro League win against England, plus an incredible match which ended in a 3-3 draw with Belgium. The results suggest that India are ready to challenge for a first gold medal at CWG 2022.

The Welsh men’s team finished ninth in 2018 and seventh was their previous highest place in 2002. The team will be hoping for a higher finish this time around and certainly, in their ranks, they have a lot of talent that can produce results.

Wales lost to South Africa in their recent Test matches but they are a team that will quickly learn from their international experience.

Rupert Shipperly, Dan Kyriakides, Lewis Prosser and Jacob Draper all bring the experience of representing both Wales and Great Britain. Luke Hawker adds resilience in defense and Gareth Furlong epitomizes the never-say-die work ethic of the team.

Given the experience both teams possess, the India vs. Wales contest promises to be a competitive one.

India and Wales squads for CWG 2022

Manpreet Singh will lead a 18-member Indian men's hockey team at CWG 2022. Harmanpreet Singh will serve as his deputy.

The respective squads for the India vs. Wales match:

India squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Abhishek.

Wales squad: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Dewi Roblin, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Joe Naughalty, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Ben Francis and Owain Dolan-Gray.

Live streaming and timing details of India vs. Wales match

The India vs. Wales match will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

The India vs. Wales match will be played at 6.30 pm IST.

